Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, Calls Him A ‘Martyr,’ Says He Had ‘No Foreboding’ Of His Fate

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, could have been the last person to see the journalist before he was reportedly tortured, murdered, and dismembered. The hit team, believed to be made up of 15 men, were supposedly sent to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey for the job. The horrific allegations being leveled against the Saudi Arabian government have caused people around the world to demand answers about Khashoggi’s disappearance.

And today, his fiancee spoke out via an opinion piece published by the New York Times. The piece details how she met Jamal, the future they dreamed about together, and also of the fateful day when they traveled to the Saudi Arabian consulate.

Khashoggi only went to the consulate for a 1 p.m. appointment to supposedly pick up paperwork certifying his divorce, so that he could then marry his fiancee. Hatice described the scene.

“On our way [to the consulate], we made plans for the rest of the day. We were going to browse appliances for our new home and meet with our friends and family members over dinner. When we arrived at the consulate, he went right in. He told me to alert the Turkish authorities if I did not hear from him soon.”

Unfortunately, that was the last time that Hatice saw Khashoggi, as he never emerged from the consulate.

Moreover, Cengiz talked about how Khashoggi is a “martyr” should the reports be true that he was murdered inside the consulate.

“If the allegations are true, and Jamal has been murdered by the errand boys of Mohammed bin Salman, he is already a martyr. His loss is not just mine but that of every person with a conscience and moral compass.”

If Khashoggi told his fiancee to alert authorities should she not hear from him soon, then there was obviously a trickle of doubt about the integrity of the visit. Even so, Hatice noted the following.

“He was cheerful the morning we were going to the Saudi consulate to get a document certifying his divorce. I decided not to go to my university that day, and we traveled there together. He had no foreboding of what was to come.”

Had Hatice not accompanied Khashoggi, his whereabouts may have been a bigger mystery than it is now. As it sits, Turkish media is touting that audio recordings of the murder were captured by Khashoggi’s Apple Watch. However, skeptics believe that the story is merely a cover-up for secret spy devices that were placed inside the Saudi Arabian consulate by Turkey.

For now, the world is waiting to hear what comes of the multi-national investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance. Should the allegations be proven true by audio recordings or otherwise, the fallout may be severe.