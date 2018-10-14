Melania Trump Impersonator Strips & Goes Nude For T.I. In His Latest Instagram Video

T.I. blasted Kanye West and President Donald Trump yesterday via an Instagram video and post. The NSFW video starts with a clip of Donald Trump heading to the golf course. It then cuts to T.I. dressed as a Secret Service agent, watching Trump leave in a helicopter. He then sits in the desk at the Oval Office and lights a cigar, as a woman who’s clearly meant to impersonate Melania Trump enters. The reference is undeniable, because the woman is wearing the “I don’t really care, do u?” jacket. The woman then takes off the jacket while she has nothing on underneath, and climbs on the table.

So far, Melania’s office has yet to comment on the video, although it’s not hard to believe that it may have ruffled some feathers. T.I. also posted a separate post where he went on a lengthy rant against Kanye, saying the following things.

“Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen…. I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, & inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!”

This video also comes at the heels of the First Lady admitting that the jacket was worn in order to send a message to the “left-wing media,” even though she initially said that there was no hidden message.

[Warning: Video contains graphic content.]

Melania wore the now-infamous jacket on the same day she toured a migrant children’s detention center. The visit was done as public fury was mounting over the separation of young children from their parents at the border. She did, clarify, that “It’s obvious I didn’t wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane,” according to the BBC.

And while the public reaction to her jacket may or may not have been what she wanted, Melania admitted that she wondered how the jacket affected the coverage of her visit.

“I often [sic] asking myself, if I had not worn that jacket, if I will have so much media coverage. I would prefer they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear.”

Critics of the First Lady can’t believe that she would change her stance on the jacket. Meanwhile, others believe that her comments about wanting people to focus less on her clothing are contradictory to her wearing a jacket to send a message.