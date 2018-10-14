Ben Affleck Is Not Moving Back Into Jennifer Garner’s Guest House, According To ‘Gossip Cop’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may have recently settled their divorce, but multiple media outlets have reported that the two are amicable, mainly for the sake of their three children. One tabloid, however, claims that the couple is so close that Affleck has decided to move into Garner’s guest house so that she can help him focus on his sobriety.

But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case, and they claim that the story is completely untrue.

As Gossip Cop reports, in a recent article, OK! Magazine quotes a dubious source who alleges that Affleck wants to escape the “temptations” in his life by moving back into Garner’s house.

“The plan is for him to return to the property around the holidays,” the “insider” said. “She can keep a better eye on him this way. There are just too many temptations at his own house.”

But Gossip Cop reports that they spoke to someone in the actor’s camp who said that the claim is false and that Affleck has no plans to move into his ex-wife’s guesthouse.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer Garner staged an intervention and drove her ex-husband to a rehabilitation facility so that he could receive treatment for his alcohol addiction.

As Vulture reports, this is the third time that he’s sought professional help for his alcoholism. The first time he did so was in 2001 and the second happened in 2017.

Affleck recently completed a month at rehab and the actor has since been seen outside of his home with his current romantic interest, Shauna Sexton, a 22-year-old Playboy model.

In a post on his Instagram page, Affleck opened up about his struggles with addiction and his plans to continue to receive outpatient care.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” he wrote.

He went on to elaborate about how helpful his support system has been as he continues to try to overcome his addiction.

“It helps to know I am not alone,” he added. “As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married in 2005 and officially separated in 2015. Garner filed for divorce in 2017. According to TMZ, the couple has agreed to share joint legal custody of their kids. But the actress will have them in her care most of the time as Affleck continues to treat his alcoholism.