NFL Week 6 Picks & Huge Spread For Vikings Vs. Cardinals, & How To Watch The Live Stream

Fans are making their NFL Week 6 picks, and as far as the books go, most of the money is backing the Minnesota Vikings to topple the Arizona Cardinals, despite a fairly large spread. Experts have made their NFL Week 6 picks, and by a very large majority, they are also predicting that the 1-4 Cardinals will fall to the 2-2-1 Vikings for a Minnesota home game. The NFL action kicks off at 1 p.m. EST, on FOX.

If you want to live stream the NFL contest, as CBS Sports reported, FuboTV will be live streaming the game, and they offer a free trial. In addition, Hulu Live TV and Sling TV also live stream NFL games, and they also offer a free trial. If you want to listen to audio coverage of Arizona at Minnesota, XM Streaming 800 will have the Cardinals feed and XM Streaming 819 will carry the Vikings feed.

The last time these teams met was in November of 2016, and the Vikings beat the Cardinals 30-24. Including two postseason games, Minnesota has played Arizona a total of 27 times in NFL history, and the Vikings lead the Cardinals 16-11.

The Cardinals Find First Victory In Week 5

After losing four straight games to the Redskins, the Rams, the Bears, and the Seahawks, the Cardinals found their first victory against the 49ers in a Week 5 road game, beating San Francisco 28-18. In that game, rookie quarterback Josh Rosen made his second NFL start. The Cardinals’ signal caller completed just 10 of his 25 pass attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions.

Rookie Christian Kirk led the air assault with three receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Larry Fitzgerald and Chad Williams combined for four receptions and 58 yards. David Johnson led the ground report with 8 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. For the NFL season, the Cardinals’ offense is averaging just 13 points per game on average, ranking them 31st in the NFL, and the Arizona offense is ranked last in the league overall.

“I’m glad we got one under our belt, and hopefully we can use this one as a snowball effect.”https://t.co/8rjImE1t03 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 14, 2018

The Arizona D has played solidly in their last three games, and four different Cardinals managed a sack in Week 5: Budda Baker, Josh Bynes, Haason Reddick, and Chandler Jones. Tre Boston and Bene Benwikere each found an interception. For the NFL season, the Cardinals’ defense is allowing their opponents to score an average of 22.4 points per game, ranking them 11th overall in the league.

As far as the Cardinals’ injury report goes, no one is ruled out or as doubtful, but six players are listed as questionable: Chase Edmonds (back), Markus Golden (knee), D.J. Humphries (knee), Mike Iupati (shoulder), Robert Nkemdiche (foot), and Andre Smith (hamstring). Arizona looks to have all their starters ready when they face the Vikings.

The Vikings Soar Past The Eagles

Before the Eagles squashed the Giants this past Thursday, they lost to the Vikings 23-21 in Week 5. Kirk Cousins was on fire, as he completed 30 of his 37 pass attempts for 301 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Adam Thielen logged seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 91 yards. Latavius Murray led the ground report with 11 carries for 42 yards, and Diggs had two carries for 25 yards. For the season, the Vikings’ offense is averaging 22.6 points per game, ranking them 21st overall in the NFL.

The Vikings’ D looked to be back on track in their last outing, limiting the Eagles to only two touchdowns. Anthony Barr had six tackles, and three different players logged a sack: Linval Joseph, Danielle Hunter, and Stephen Weatherly. For the NFL season, the Vikings’ D is yielding 26.2 points on average per game, ranking them 24th in the league overall.

ESPN analysts selected @KirkCousins8 as the top free agent signing so far this season. ????: https://t.co/FDwb1R0ot6 pic.twitter.com/tCbHFgIXVG — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 11, 2018

Injury wise, it looks like the Vikings will be missing a few starters, as Tashawn Bower (ankle), Everson Griffen (non-injury related), Riley Reiff, and Andrew Sendejo have been ruled as out. Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, though he is expected to be back in the starting lineup against the Cardinals.

NFL Week 6 Picks & Odds For Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals

Though anything can happen any given Sunday, seemingly, there isn’t an NFL analyst out there that doesn’t think the Vikings will beat the Cardinals outright. The question is, by how much will the Vikings win by? When this game first opened, the Vikings were favored to beat the Cardinals with a spread of -10.5. As of the time of this writing, Minnesota is now favored to win at -10.

The #Vikings offense looks to continue showing grit and physicality against Arizona. ????: https://t.co/DJ9AVqGdHO pic.twitter.com/7Q12NOXy7Y — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 13, 2018

Most NFL analysts are expecting a huge Minnesota victory. The Cardinals currently have the worst offense in the NFL, and they are facing a Vikings’ D that will likely have no problem shutting them down. On the other side of the ball, Kirk Cousins and his offensive weapons will likely dominate the field. The Vikings will face a defense that allowed 349 passing yards to the 49ers’ backup signal caller, C.J. Beathard, and Cousins has 1, 688 passing yards with 11 touchdowns for the season. Because of all this, by a very large majority, the expert NFL picks are with the Vikings beating the Cardinals with a current spread of -10.