Meghan Markle’s Worst Case Scenario: Sister Samantha Showing Up In Australia, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Samantha Markle has found a way to get the media’s attention, time and time again. And her latest stunt, which was flying all the way to England and showing up at Kensington Palace, has reportedly made Meghan anxious. Long before Samantha actually landed in the country, the Duchess reportedly had zero intentions of meeting with her. And now as Meghan prepares for her first international tour with Prince Harry, her worst case scenario has been revealed as her sister trailing her around the world, according to Hollywood Life. This is what a source said.

“It’s of course possible that Samantha will find her way to Australia to try and keep the drama going and that’s something Meghan does fear. But she’s doing her best not think about worst case scenario.”

So far, there’s been no word from Samantha or her publicist that such a trip could be in the works. It would be quite surprising, considering the sister’s first attempt to meet with the Duchess was such a huge failure. Samantha, on the other hand, has claimed on her Twitter page that the media sensationalized her visit to the Palace. The sister said that her intentions were just to drop off a letter, which she was photographed doing.

"Prince Harry was quite gentlemanly", Samantha Markle, sister of Meghan, talks about Prince Harry meeting their father prior to his marriage to Meghan. #RayDarcyShow pic.twitter.com/za2G68RwY8 — The Ray D'Arcy Show (@RTERayDarcyShow) October 13, 2018

On the other hand, Meghan is apparently hoping to leave the family drama behind as she embarks on her tour. After all, she’ll be far from America or the U.K., which could be a huge plus as she focuses on other matters.

Actually, @SammyMarkle64

we do NOT want to know what was in the letter. There is nothing you said in that letter that you have not said in your millions of interviews. By the way, getting mass of your sister and her husband is sick! #SamanthaMarkle https://t.co/FZwFCrggGy — LifeWithYazz (@Mel0225) October 8, 2018

It’s not surprising that Meghan is worried about any new tricks Samantha may have up her sleeve. After all, the sister hardly gave the public a heads-up about her attempt to reunite with Meghan. And while the publicist claimed that Samantha had repeatedly attempted to make contact, that doesn’t necessarily justify an international, unannounced trip to Kensington Palace. A source elaborated, as described by Express.

“She knows these tactics won’t stop. It’s sad that this will continue—and it’s making Meghan very uneasy.”

And it’s not like Meghan refusing to see Samantha quieted the loud critic. The sister has given interviews to the British press recently, including one to the Daily Mail. In that instance, the sister pleaded with Meghan to “have a heart,” detailed the Huffington Post. This is the message Samantha had for Meghan.