Mariah Carey Shows Ample Cleavage In Black Gown With Plunging Neckline

Mariah looked elegant as ever in her latest Instagram picture.

Mariah Carey took to Instagram a short time ago to share a saucy photo of herself with her 7.3 million followers. The 48-year-old singer sizzled in a long, black, sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage and bosom on full display.

Carey stood on a gorgeous hardwood floor, completely surrounded by windows looking out at huge skyscrapers and a crisp blue sky. The actress had one hand on her hip with a huge grin on her face. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from any UV rays penetrating the windowed walls.

Mariah’s hair was styled in a very familiar long, loose, and wavy manner. A quick scroll through pictures on her Instagram profile reveal this particular style is often how the singer prefers to wear her hair.

In just an hour since the time the singer posted the photo, it has accumulated just shy of 45,000 likes and over 1,200 comments. Carey’s supportive followers flooded the comment section with nothing but complements and praises.

“Gorgeous view from the window,” one Instagram follower commented.

“Oh you look fabulous dahling,” a second chimed in, adding several kissing emoticons to the end of their comment.

“Queen,” “sensational,” “beautiful,” and “gorgeous” were among some of the more commonly used words in the comment section of Carey’s photo.

As Daily Mail reminds us, Carey received heavy criticism for wearing a constrictive dress during her 2018 American Music Awards performance earlier this week. The singer turned things up a few notches during her performance at the World Blockchain Festival in Tokyo on Friday. The singer put on a very busty display in a shimmery yellow dress with a high slit that came almost all the way up to her waist

Carey even treated her Instagram followers to a short video clip of her sizzling performance that had originally been uploaded by a fan who attended the concert. Unfortunately, Mariah did receive some more of the same criticism in the comment section of this Instagram post as well.

“Stop wearing dresses that are too tight, you can’t sing right cause you can’t breath [sic],” one individual criticized.

While a few individuals did agree that Carey should wear less restrictive ensembles when she performs, these comments were buried by individuals who had nothing but positive things to say about her, her performance, and her sexy dress.

“Stunning,” “slay,” and “banging” were a few choice complements left in the comment section of the video clip.

The singing sensation is currently on her The Butterfly Returns concert tour. Her next show is in Kuala Lumpur at Plenary Hall on October 16.

“Good morning, Kuala Lumpur,” Carey penned in the caption of her elegant Instagram photo revealing she had already arrived and was ready to perform.