WWE News: Nikki Bella Says She Wants The Name ‘Total Divas’ Changed & Talks Butterfly Championship

At Evolution, Nikki Bella will challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. The first-ever WWE all-women’s pay-per-view is a historic night for Nikki Bella, a superstar who began her career during the “Divas Era” of women’s wrestling. For better or for worse, right or wrong, the Bella name is synonymous with the word diva. However, Nikki has rejected this label, as she was a huge proponent of the “give Divas a chance” rally by the WWE universe. In fact, it was a tag team match between The Bella Twins and Paige and Emma when the WWE universe started the hashtag on social media.

While Nikki Bella is embracing her role on WWE television as a superstar, rather than a diva, some fans find it hypocritical that some of the women superstars would star on a show called Total Divas. Nikki is an executive producer of the hit E! Network show, and at a recent Q&A at Ace Comic Con, the former Divas champion spoke on how she wanted the name of the E! show changed, as EWrestling reported.

“Being an Executive Producer of Total Divas, we’ve had so many discussions about changing the name of the show. Unfortunately, it’s on network TV and you can’t just change the name one day. They have felt people will still be connected with it — even though it’s called Total Divas — I feel the opposite. I feel there’s a huge disconnect because we’ve made that name [Diva] so bad.”

WWE

Nikki Bella is the longest reigning WWE Divas champion, and the now defunct title featured a giant butterfly on the belt. Many fans felt that the WWE Divas Championship was disrespectful to women, as the men’s title had a prestigious look to it and the Divas Championship featured a butterfly to represent the women. Nikki spoke on the look of the former title, as EWrestling documented.

“Believe me, us girls in the past, I remember when they brought out the Butterfly Championship. We were like ‘oh!’ we weren’t expecting it. It’s totally cute, but that wasn’t what the women were craving, they were craving what [the title] is now.”

While many fans would love the E! series to change the name from Total Divas to a title that currently reflects the product, they are celebrating that the WWE is about hold their first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view. You can watch Nikki Bella challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at Evolution on October 28 on the WWE Network.