Anytime an SNL alum comes back to host Saturday Night Live, the stakes are raised in the comedy department. When Seth Meyers returns it’s always a treat because the comedian and comedy writer makes viewers laugh five nights a week on his own show, so his funny man chops are still finely honed.

Pop Culture says that Meyers, along with musical guest Paul Simon and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant made a series of promo ads for the show that let fans know that this will be a funny episode of the long-running late night show. Fans of SNL and Meyers are hoping that the comedian will return to the Weekend Update desk to weigh in on the news of the day.

The Hollywood Reporter says that in one of the promos, Meyers waxes poetic about making it back to “Studio 8H,” not mentioning that he still works in the same building right down the hall, and likely sees his old SNL castmates all of the time.

“No matter how hard the road, how long the journey, I’m going to make it back to Studio 8H.”

Then he asks Kenan Thompson if it’s strange to see him in the studio.

“I saw you in the bathroom yesterday,” says Thompson. “So, no.”

It’s safe to say that Seth Meyers, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, will bring some of his sharp political humor with him from his late-night chat show, and he will likely have Trump and members of his administration as the butt of some of his jokes. For example, on his show, Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian joked that the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner is “cartoonishly corrupt.”

Meyers joked that Kushner was pulling some sort of fast one by working in the White House and securing deals for himself and his family. He added that Kushner is that needy friend that we all know who asks us for a favor when he’s in deep.

“You know that thing where a friend asks you for money because he’s in a jam and you decide, hey, he’s your friend, you’ll help him out, so you say, ‘How much do you need?’ and he says, ‘Half a billion dollars,’ and you say, ‘What the f**k did you do?’ That’s Jared Kushner.”

Meyers said that it should have been a sign to someone that Kushner was up to no good when he lost his security clearance, but in the Trump White House, nobody seemed to notice.