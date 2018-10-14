‘Modern Family’ Star Nolan Gould Worries About A ‘Second Death’ On Hit ABC Series

The Luke Dunphy actor talks Season 10.

Modern Family, the groundbreaking ABC sitcom, kicked off Season 10 in September and three hilarious episodes have aired so far. However, the episode fans of the series are waiting for most — the one where viewers find out which Pritchett family member dies — is still to come.

In mid-September, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the show’s co-creator, Christopher Lloyd, revealed that a “significant” character will die this season. He explained that grieving for a loved one is a subject that every family has to deal with and, while it may not be an easy topic to tackle on television, it is one of the “bigger life events” that producers wanted to incorporate into the storyline this season.

There has been a lot of speculation about who will die on Modern Family; will it be one of the main characters?

After all, the show does have a rather large ensemble cast comprised of actors Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Pritchett), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), Jeremy Maguire (Joe Pritchett), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett), Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), and Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy).

TMZ caught up with Nolan Gould, who viewers watched grow up on their television screens, and asked him all about the much-talked about Modern Family death.

Outside of the Beverly Hills eatery Matsuhisa, the 19-year-old told the media outlet that he does indeed know who will be killed off of the series and that, as of the moment the interview was being filmed, it is not him.

But the young actor is concerned that after one character is dead and buried, the show’s creators may want to write off others as well.

“Like, I’m pretty sure they’re going to write in a second death and not tell anyone,” said Gould. “That’s where my mind goes as a neurotic actor.”

Robert Ashcroft / ABC

When TMZ asked how he would like to see his character die, Gould said it would be in a “full Michael Bay action movie style” explosion and that the Blue Angels would fly overhead, spelling out his name in skywriting.

“That’s also how I want to go out in real life — exactly how I lived,” joked the former Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition contestant.

Well, even though Gould didn’t reveal who dies on Modern Family, Christopher Lloyd previously announced that the death will occur during the first half of Season 10, so it’s just a matter of time before fans of the series find out.

Modern Family airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m ET on ABC.