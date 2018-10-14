50 Cent Offers Khabib Nurmagomedov $2 Million To Leave UFC For Bellator

With Dana White hinting at the likelihood that he will have to come down on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team with stiff repercussions for involving themselves in last week’s melee in Las Vegas, and Nurmagomedov, in turn, threatening to leave the company, 50 Cent has reached out in an attempt to lure the lightweight fighter over to the UFC’s rival, Bellator, MMA Mania reports.

In the interest of maximizing the UFC’s potential to flourish as a mainstream sporting attraction, White is currently facing pressure to tidy up the brand’s reputation. What’s more, with the Nevada State Athletic Commission launching an investigation, there may be a heavy price to pay even if sponsors look past the succession of criminal events that have seen Conor McGregor being arrested and charged for attacking a bus full of fighters, and three of Nurmagomedov’s partners subsequently getting arrested for retaliating after the UFC 229 main event.

Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor have already been suspended by the NSAC, but the Russian brawler has spent the past several days venting about what might happen to his Dagestanian countryman, Zubaira Tukhugov, for trespassing into the Octagon for a post-fight scrap with McGregor. White has since pulled the featherweight from an upcoming bout against Artem Lobov, and speculation has grown around the possibility that he will be dropped from the UFC.

Nurmagomedov has come across the reports and has fired off on White’s claims of injustice. As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, the undefeated champ has even gone so far as to say he’s willing to break his contract and quit in solidarity with Tukhugov. Rapper 50 Cent also came across the reports, and he’s conveniently upped an offer of $2 million for Nurmagomedov to take steps similar to the ones he took when he signed a partnership deal with the competing MMA promotion.

“I’ll deal with Dana and your contract later. The UFC is not the only game in town. Zubaira is welcome also,” said 50 Cent in an Instagram post that he wrote in support of Nurmagomedov. “I’ll pay 2 million cash tonight if he will fight for me at Bellator,” he wrote.

It didn’t take long for the message to catch Nurmagomedov’s attention. Within 24 hours of 50 Cent making the proposition, he was inquiring into the hip-hop mogul’s location. And as is characteristic of MMA’s new king, he went beyond entertaining the offer for himself in order to take 50 Cent up on his pitch to allow him to bring his guys with him.

“If you wanna see place there where real men born I invite you to Dagestan. And when I come to USA I will let you know,” Nurmagomedov replied.