Samsung Galaxy A6s Leak Reveals Four Color Options For Potential iPhone XR Rival

A new series of leaks from China’s Weibo microblogging platform suggests that Samsung’s upcoming midrange phone, the Galaxy A6s, will be offered in at least four bright colors when it gets released within the coming months.

On Friday, a number of photos made the rounds on Weibo, purportedly revealing four of the expected color options for the Galaxy A6s, a device which is also believed to go by the internal codename of “Phoenix.” The photos suggest that the device will be sold in purple, red, blue, and black, and as SlashGear noted, these colors are expected to subtly “change with the light.” The publication hinted at the possibility that Samsung will be focusing on aesthetics and color variety rather than specifications when marketing the phone.

Given the expectation that color choices will be a key selling point for the Samsung Galaxy A6s, SlashGear described the device as a potential counterpart to Apple’s iPhone XR, which will be made available for pre-order on October 19. While the iPhone XS and XS Max are currently being sold in black, silver, and gold, the iPhone XR will come in black, blue, coral, gold, red, white, and yellow variants, according to MacWorld.

Aside from the wide range of bright color options, the Galaxy A6s is also expected to sport similar specifications to those of the iPhone XR. SlashGear wrote that the device is rumored to come with a 6-inch LCD display with 2160 x 1080 resolution, two 12-megapixel rear cameras, one 5-megapixel front camera, 6GB RAM, and the choice of 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the Galaxy A6s will “more than likely” include hybrid dual-SIM slots, meaning users have the choice of using the slots for two SIM cards or one SIM and one microSD card.

Talking about the phone’s design, GSM Arena commented that the Galaxy A6s closely resembles two other midrange phones from Samsung – this year’s editions of the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9. The publication complimented the company’s choice of “catchy and cool” colors suggested by the leaked photos, but also pointed out that the device appears to have thicker bezels than most current handsets.

Details on the Samsung Galaxy A6s announcement and release date are still scant at the moment, but the device is rumored to be due for unveiling before the end of the year. According to GSM Arena, there’s a possibility that the Galaxy A6s will initially be an exclusive for Chinese buyers before it gets released in other markets worldwide.