NFL Week 6 Picks & Odds: The Experts Look At The Over/Under For Buccaneers At Falcons, & Live Stream Info

If you’re looking to make your NFL Week 6 picks, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off on Sunday afternoon, and it is providing the largest over/under of the season yet. Experts are making their NFL Week 6 picks, and by a small majority, they are backing the Falcons to beat the Buccaneers in an Atlanta home game. As far as the books are concerned, also by a small majority, the money is predicting that the 2-2 Buccaneers will lose to the 1-4 Falcons.

The NFL action airs at 1 p.m. EST, on FOX. If you’re looking to live stream the game, as CBS Sports reported, FuboTV will be live streaming the Falcons and Buccaneers meeting, and they offer a free trial. Those with the Fox Sports Go app will also be able to live stream the game. For those looking for the audio stream of the game, XM Streaming 829 will carry the Bucs feed and XM Streaming 801 will have the Falcons feed.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay are NFC South rivals, and the last time they met in 2017, the Falcons beat the Bucs 24-21 in a tight victory. These two teams have played each other 49 times in NFL history, and the Buccaneers narrowly lead the Falcons 25-24.

Jameis Winston Is Back As A Starter

In the first two weeks of NFL action, Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick looked like magic on the field, and then Weeks 3 and 4 took place. Jameis Winston will be the starting signal caller for the Tampa Bay and Atlanta meeting. The Bucs were on a bye in Week 5, and in their last game, they got smoked by the Chicago Bears 48-10. Winston completed 16 of his 20 pass attempts for 145 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Fitzpatrick completed 50 percent of his 18 passes for 126 yards and one interception.

DeSean Jackson led in the air with five receptions for 112 yards. Cameron Brate logged three receptions and made the only touchdown of the game for the Buccaneers. Ronald Jones II had 10 carries for 29 yards.

A storied showdown with a divisional feathered foe looms on the horizon.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/tC3FShNlti — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 12, 2018

The Buccaneers’ defense averaged a league-low four percent in 2017, but they have made some improvements for this season, bringing Jason Pierre-Paul, Vita Vea, Beau Allen, and Vinny Curry onto their roster. While that is an improvement, opposing teams have been able to light up the scoreboard this NFL season. The Saints put up 40 points against Tampa Bay in Week 1, the Eagles logged 21 points, the Steelers found 30, and as mentioned above, Chicago recorded 48. Chicago putting up 48 points is a stunning figure, as the Bears’ quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is not the Falcons’ signal caller Matt Ryan.

As far as the Buccaneers’ injury report goes, Marcus Williams is ruled out, and four players are ruled as questionable: Beau Allen, Carlton Davis, O.J. Howard, and Jordan Whitehead.

The Falcons Are Desperate For A Win

Atlanta found a 31-24 victory against the Panthers in Week 2, but they have lost their four other games this NFL season. In Week 5, the Falcons lost to the Steelers 41-17. Matt Ryan completed 26 of his 38 pass attempts for 285 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Austin Hooper recorded nine receptions for 77 yards, and Mohamed Sanu logged four receptions for 73 yards and one TD. Devonta Smith had eight carries for 32 yards, and Ito Smith had three carries for a touchdown. Defensively, Jordan Richards found seven tackles, and Damontae Kazee had six tackles and one interception.

The Bucs have just 8 sacks this season. Our pass protection must be better. #TBvsATL Key Matchups – https://t.co/4fFUOCZwQg pic.twitter.com/MdtxTTUbi3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 13, 2018

The Atlanta offense stalled last week, and because of some injuries, their defense has been largely absent this NFL season. However, the Falcons’ offense looks to put up some numbers against the Buccaneers, a team that Matt Ryan has performed solidly against. Over the past two NFL seasons, Ryan has thrown for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Buccaneers. So, history is on the side of the Falcons’ quarterback heading into this game. In addition, the Falcons desperately need a win if they are going to be contenders in the NFC, so they may be playing a bit more aggressively in this game.

Injury wise, Devonta Freeman, Grady Jarrett, and Derrick Shelby have been ruled out. Several other players have been listed as limited, but no one is listed as questionable or doubtful.

NFL Week Six Picks & Odds For Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When this game first opened, the Atlanta Falcons were favored to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a spread of -4. As of the time of this writing, the Falcons are now favored at -3 to beat the Bucs. This game is almost split among NFL experts, as far as their Week 6 picks go. Many NFL analysts feel this game will be decided by turnovers, and Winston is more prone to turning over the ball than Ryan. A small majority of experts have given their NFL Week 6 picks to the Falcons beating the Buccaneers, and most of them made their picks when the spread was at -4. So, if you’re going with the experts, the chalk is even lower now if you’re taking Atlanta.

The spread is at -3 and the over under for our divisional game against the Falcons has been set at 57.5. See who the experts have picked to come out on top this Sunday.#GoBucshttps://t.co/mqKJhie6fp — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 12, 2018

The most tempting play in this game, however, looks to be the over/under. Currently, the over/under is set at 57.5, a record high for the NFL season. By a very large majority, both the books and the NFL experts are taking the over. Winston will take on a poor Atlanta D, and Ryan will also take on a poor defense, which all spells a high scoring game. In addition, the last five Buccaneers games have gone over, as have the last four Falcons games. So, the expert NFL Week 6 picks are backing the Falcons to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the game has a current spread of Atlanta -3, and the vast majority of pundits are also taking the over at 57.5.