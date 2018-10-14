Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Plane Was Struck By Lightning During Their Flight To Amsterdam

While flying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Amsterdam for a star-studded social event, the private jet in which the royals were riding was struck by lightning, sending about 30 million volts of electricity through the fuselage. It struck the nose cone, missing vital radar navigation equipment by mere inches according to Daily Mail. The luxurious Dassault Falcon 7X is worth an estimated £40 million, roughly $52 million.

It’s believed that the royal couple was driven directly to the jet to avoid being seen. They were apparently successful as even staff at the London Oxford Airport, which is located only about 12 miles from their home in Cotswold, said they were unaware of their presence. Their flight was reportedly paid for with private money, not taxpayers money. They were en route to the opening of the Soho House club in Amsterdam on September 21 when the terrifying event took place but they reached their destination unharmed, while the damaged airplane landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

Upon arriving at the Schiphol airport, the aircraft remained grounded for a full nine days to allow sufficient time for all needed repairs to be completed and a thorough safety check to be conducted. Photographs show its new white nose cone. Harry and Meghan had planned to return to London on the same plane just two days later. Due to the unexpected repairs, Swedish corporate jet operator Industriflyg flew another jet from Stockholm to Amsterdam to transport the royals home. They returned in a timely manner and were able to resume their official duties as scheduled, attending an awards ceremony at Loughborough University on September 24.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were clearly feeling the love at the #RoyalWedding. ???? pic.twitter.com/QDSUo6PwAY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 12, 2018

Inquisitr previously reported on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Amsterdam where they were able to enjoy a fun, social weekend without the cameras and spotlights that follow nearly their every move. They stayed at a building that was formerly used for shipping operations but now includes 79 bedrooms, a rooftop pool, a restaurant, a spa, and multiple yoga studios. The weekend attracted many celebrities who were told they would be treated to “eating, drinking, napping, dancing, boats, and bikes.” Harry and Meghan passed, however, on one of the festivities — a Friday night tour of the city’s famous red light district.

Soho House is a special place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan met on a blind date over dinner at the club’s London location. Markle’s bachelorette party was held at the club’s Cotswold location, and the couple met for dinner at their Toronto location on Halloween before they were married.