NBA Rumors: Paul George Explains What Jimmy Butler Is Trying To Do With Timberwolves

Paul George believes Jimmy Butler has a very valid point in ongoing dispute with the Timberwolves and said that he's firmly on his side.

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Paul George is one of the NBA superstars who expressed strong support for Jimmy Butler in his ongoing dispute with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though not on the same level as the Butler-Timberwolves saga, George has also experienced the same situation when he was still playing for the Indiana Pacers.

According to Royce Young of ESPN, Paul George revealed that he talked with Jimmy Butler regarding his current situation with the Timberwolves and said that he’s firmly on the disgruntled superstar’s side. George believes Butler has a very valid point, adding that he just wants to bring out the things needed for the Timberwolves to achieve their main goal.

“Jimmy’s a guy, his whole career, he made it into the league off work, off him having to grind and scratch and claw to get to where he’s at. And then he sees the potential that he has around him and he just wants guys to match that, because if guys are skilled and have that ‘it’ like KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) has, like Andrew Wiggins has, they have that ‘it’ that a lot of guys don’t have, now they just have to match it with what Jimmy’s bringing to the table. I’m all for what Jimmy is trying to do over there.”

The arrival of Jimmy Butler in Minnesota helped the Timberwolves end their 13-year playoff drought. Unfortunately, in their first playoff appearance since the 2003-04 NBA season, the Timberwolves suffered a first-round exit in the hands of the Western Conference No. 1 seed Houston Rockets. Butler recognized the Rockets as a strong team, but he knew the Timberwolves could do better, especially with the current talent they have.

Days after the 2017-18 NBA season ended for the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler spoke with Coach Tom Thibodeau to express his concern with the team. When the 2018 NBA offseason started, rumors and speculation also circulated about Butler’s frustration with his young teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Butler recently confirmed the rumors and demanded a trade from the Timberwolves.

Unfortunately, as of now, the Timberwolves are yet to find Butler a new home. Butler decided to attend the Timberwolves’ practice and challenged his teammates and the management. The All-Star forward gathered some of the Timberwolves’ third strings and defeated the team consisting of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Butler believes Towns and Wiggins are two of the most promising and talented players in the league, but they are still not putting all their hearts in every single game.

So far, it remains unknown how long the Butler saga will last, but the All-Star forward is expected to start the 2018-19 NBA season wearing a Timberwolves’ jersey.