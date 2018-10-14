Kanye West Goes On Nine-Minute Rant About Mind Control, Says People Are ‘Trying To Touch My Brain’

Kanye West is at it again, and by “it” we mean ranting on Twitter. The rapper returned to the social media platform to expound on mind control in a nine-minute Periscope video. During the spiel, West touched on a number of different topics, like his IQ scores, but he seemed to be primarily concerned about his efforts to keep his brain free from outside influences.

“I feel like when people try to tell me what to do, they’re trying to touch my brain,” he said at one point during the video. “Imagine if you cut your skull open and somebody like touched your brain with their hand, how that would hurt you.”

As we mentioned earlier, West also raved about his IQ score and said that he was at a genius level in that regard.

“I just got back my IQ scores, and they were MENSA level. 133. 98 percentile. Straight-up Sigmund Freud, Tesla vibes,” he added.

He also said that that he doesn’t have the ability to speak “not-clear” anymore. Presumably, that refers to his ability to share his unfiltered views on a wide range of issues.

“I’ve forgotten how to talk not-clear, because I’m so programmed to talk clear, so proper,” West said. “It’s like a modern day, Ayn Rand control thing.”

Ayn Rand was a Russian-American writer who advocated against collective ideas like religion and political ideologies and used her work to promote individualism.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kanye West recently met with President Donald Trump and had a similarly bizarre conversation. During the sit-down, he sought to justify his public support for the president and inadvertently revealed the passcode for his iPhone.

“This hat, it gives me power in a way,” he said when he was asked about his Make America Great Again hat.

“It’s beautiful, though! I love Hillary. I love everyone. But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, a guy that could play catch with his son — it was something about when I put this hat on it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman.”

Kanye West recently traveled to Uganda to record new music, but it doesn’t seem to be stopping him from making social media rants.

The Blast reports that he rented out a safari resort in the African country and there are no other guests there other than Kanye, his family, and his crew. According to The Blast, they have also set up an igloo-like tent so that West can be closer to nature when he creates.