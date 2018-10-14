WWE News: Seth Rollins Says He Wants To Wrestle Kenny Omega & ‘The Cleaner’ Responds

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is known as one of the best workers currently on the roster. Seth Rollins has had a litany of phenomenal matches with numerous superstars throughout his storied six-year career on the WWE main roster, including John Cena, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, Triple H, and Dolph Ziggler. The current Intercontinental champion has held numerous WWE titles, including the NXT, Raw Tag Team, United States, and WWE World Heavyweight championships. Before “The Kingslayer” made his way to the WWE, he was one of the most popular wrestlers in the indie scene, holding titles in Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NWA Midwest, and All American Wrestling, among many other promotions.

IWGP Heavyweight champion Kenny Omega is arguably the most popular wrestler in the world. In addition to having a stunning career in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kenny Omega, like Rollins, has made a huge name for himself in the indies. “The Cleaner” has wrestled for numerous independent wrestling promotions, including 4 Front Wrestling, Canadian Wrestling Federation, Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Jersey All Pro Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance, just to name a few.

Both Rollins and Omega have similar styles in the ring, and given both superstars’ accomplishments, fans have often wondered what would happen if the two ever met in the squared circle. Recently, “The Kingslayer” participated in a Q&A at ACE Comic Con in Chicago, and a fan asked the Intercontinental champion which wrestler he would like to face that isn’t in the WWE. Seth Rollins’s answer came to the delight of many wrestling fans, as EWrestling documented.

“I would like to face Kenny Omega. I am the best wrestler in the world and would like to prove that.”

Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss q & a at Ace Comic con in Chicago!!! pic.twitter.com/R2zwg8rmYj — Nancy Lynn (@NancyDesalvo) October 12, 2018

The IWGP Heavyweight champion got wind of Rollins’ reply, and responded on his official Twitter account.

An exciting proposal…Now if only there were an appropriate venue for such a historic clash… ???? https://t.co/zOxFKGAqk4 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 13, 2018

Omega’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up in early 2019, and many wrestling insiders are expecting “The Cleaner” to show up in the WWE sometime next year. While that remains to be seen, if the international superstar does arrive in the WWE, then the dream match between Omega and Rollins could indeed happen. The WWE certainly appears to be interested in the “The Cleaner,” as they have name-dropped him several times on their website and on social media. Based on Kenny Omega’s recent interviews, it seems his primary concern is if the WWE would allow him to wrestle in the style that he is accustomed to.