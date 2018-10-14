How Demi Moore Scored An Invite To Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank’s Royal Wedding

‘I felt like a princess today,’ the Hollywood actress said after attending the fancy ceremony.

It may not have been the biggest royal wedding of the year, but when Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank on Friday, October 12, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, more than 800 guests got to witness the couple’s “I dos” firsthand.

The beautiful ceremony was attended by many celebrities, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, including models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Cara Delevingne; singers Ricky Martin, Robbie Williams, and James Blunt; and actresses Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.

Royal watchers have been wondering just how Moore, who hasn’t had a hit movie in numerous years, scored such a highly-coveted invitation.

According to People, the 55-year-old mother of three has been a friend of Eugenie’s parents, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, for quite some time now.

The Mirror reported that Moore first became close with the bride’s mother when the latter showed an interest in Kabbalah, which the actress has practiced for many years.

Additionally, it is rumored that Fergie even tried to play matchmaker for the Striptease star and her ex-husband.

No matter how she wound up at the royal wedding, Moore looked stunning at the daytime ceremony, donning the color Bordeaux from head to toe. Stella McCartney designed her midi dress, her Philip Treacy fascinator featured a fishnet veil, her shoes came from Malone Souliers, and her Demi satin purse, created by Gabriela Hearst, was named in her honor.

The winner of multiple Golden Raspberry Awards loved her wedding attire so much that she made her first post on the social media site Instagram, a video all about her extraordinary ensemble.

In the clip, recorded in her hotel room after the wedding, Moore showed off each of her fashion choices for the day and thanked all of the designers.

“I felt so beautiful, so comfortable. I felt like a princess today,” Moore gushed in the video, which she filmed herself.

The beautiful brunette’s accompanying caption stated that the post was for McCartney and that her daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis — have “been desperate for [her] to get into the InstaSwing” for quite some time now.

To the evening reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress chose another Stella McCartney creation — a strapless black evening gown with a white inlay.

Moore, who was previously married to actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, attended the festivities with a longtime friend, 58-year-old florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh.