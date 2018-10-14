Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Daughter Gia Speaks Out About Her Father’s Deportation

Joe Giudice, husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. He’s scheduled for release in March 2019. Wednesday, a federal court ruled that he will be deported upon his release because he is not an American citizen. USA Today reported that Joe Giudice came to America from Italy with his parents when he was just a year old. He claims that he never knew he wasn’t a U.S. citizen.

Joe has until November 9 to appeal the judge’s decision, and his 17-year-old daughter Gia Giudice took to Instagram Friday to say that she wants to fight her father’s deportation. As reported by Page Six, Fred Rubino, a comedian from Brooklyn, posted a video to Instagram Friday in which he charged that Joe Giudice’s deportation is racially motivated and defended Giudice’s right to remain in the United States because of the length of time he has already spent here.

“What happened to all the DACA things? This guy’s been in the country since he’s a baby, he only knows the United States, he has a family here with kids and now we’re going to deport him? And we’re keeping hundreds of thousands of rapists and murderers from ICE so that we don’t deport them? The only difference is that Joe Giudice is Italian and the other ones are South American or Mexican. It is a racist, broken system…”

Gia responded, “spread the word, could’ve said it better myself… I love you daddy, let’s fight this! @fredrubino thank you.”

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Finally Breaks Silence On Joe's Deportation Ruling – See What She Said (via @Fox411) https://t.co/jFUCwdHlGf — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2018

When Page Six reached out to Rubino, he confirmed that he has no connection to the Giudices but that he feels like Joe is being unfairly treated. He expressed his belief that Giudice has done some good things for the country by running a business and employing people. He also said that he has spoken with both Gia and with Joe’s attorney since he posted his video. He said that they both thanked him for taking the risk to speak his mind and letting them know that there are people who support them.

Rubino commented specifically on Gia Giudice’s comments on his video. She shared it to her own Instagram account but had to disable comments after a flood of negative ones were posted. She was attacked and labeled a racist and threatened with comments like they would “get this girl.” Rubino said he has no plans to be silent, saying that the Italian community has to stick together.