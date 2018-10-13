Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Shares Topless Pic On Instagram & Asks People, ‘Weekend Plans?’

Model Georgia Fowler took to Instagram to share a topless photo, which she captioned “Weekend plans?” while tagging Victoria’s Secret. Georgia has previously appeared in the 2016 and 2017 VS Fashion Show, and has an Instagram following of over 636,000 users.

In the photo, the model lounged in a bed as she smiled widely. Georgia censored the picture with her left arm, and wore no jewelry.

Georgia also shared another photo yesterday, where she was photographed in front of a garden. She wore a tight-fitting white minidress and some funky heels.

The model was first discovered when she was just 12-years-old. Fowler described in an interview with the New Zealand Herald what she attributes to her success.

“I think my resilience is the only reason I have got as far in the modeling industry as I have. I just never gave up. There are so many people along the way who will tell you that you aren’t good enough, but you just have to keep trying.”

Her ambition was obvious when she started talking about her future goals. This is what she said.

“It would be amazing to get a jewelry contract or a beauty contract, like a brand that you become the face of and that’s guaranteed lock-in money. You know the team and, if it’s something you believe in, it can be quite special as well.”

Her experiences in the industry have been filled with many ups and downs, though. Fowler also revealed that she’d been asked to get cosmetic surgery for her eyebrows by a client before. She also added that others have asked her to gain weight, while others have asked her to lose weight. The contradictory requests made her feel lost at one point, but she learned that she can’t please everyone.

For now, her fans are looking forward to seeing her in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Also, she is hosting New Zealand’s Project Runway, which will undoubtedly win her new fans. The show, which originated in the U.S., has also made some dramatic changes recently.

For example, the original host, Heidi Klum, has stepped down from her role. Model Karlie Kloss will be taking her place. The show also lost mentor Tim Gunn, whose shoes will be filled by one-time contestant Christian Siriano.

Meanwhile, it looks like Georgia is keeping active on social media. Her latest post is likely to grab lots of attention, and so far has garnered over 17,900 likes in just nine hours.