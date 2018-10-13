Olivia Culpo Shows Some Leg In Leopard Print Mini Dress

Olivia sizzled in a leopard print mini dress from her latest clothing collection.

Actress Olivia Culpo showed a little leg in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old model donned a leopard print mini-dress from her latest clothing collection, Marled x Olivia Culpo. According to the caption of her photo, anyone who likes the dress will be able to pick one up from Bloomingdales and Revolve in the near future.

Meshing perfectly with her trim frame and tanned complexion, the short dress put her toned legs on full display. The brunette bombshell drew attention to her tiny waist by accessorizing with a brown belt bag.

At the right angle, the stunning leopard print dress would tease just a hint of her cleavage thanks to the low-cut neckline. While it can’t be seen from her Instagram picture, Daily Mail reveals Culpo pulled her glamorous look together with a pair of matching brown leather heeled boots.

Both Olivia’s eyes and lips popped for the camera thanks to the smokey eye shadow and dark nude lip color.

Olivia’s chocolate brown locks were styled with soft curls barely reaching the top of her shoulders. She opted for white nail polish, which really contrasted well with her brown, beige, and black color theme of her ensemble.

While the actress wore the outfit to go out and celebrate her new clothing line by grabbing some dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood last night, it wasn’t until today that she posted a picture of it on Instagram.

Inside of an hour, Culpo’s 3.3 million Instagram followers have quickly responded to the photo as it has accumulated just shy of 50,000 likes and just over 300 comments. For the most part, Olivia’s followers had nothing but great things to say about her fashion choice.

“Are you even real?” one Instagram user asked, completely stunned by the actress’s overall beauty.

“Ultimate goals,” a second chimed in.

Olivia’s followers seemed to be torn between commenting on how great the actress looked and how fantastic the dress was. Many gushed over the leopard print design.

The comment section of the photo lit up with individuals using the fire and heart emoticons to express how much they loved the dress and how great she looked in it.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Culpo’s latest clothing collection specifically targets “the girl on the go.”

“The inspiration for this collection is just the girl on the go. I just wanted it to be very versatile,” Culpo explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“I wanted it to be items that can be dressed up, they can be dressed down. I wanted them to be accessible and at a great price point and also I wanted them to be really well tailored, so they can fit any girl, any shape. And really also be able to be worn with a belt, without a belt, as a dress, maybe with a pant. I really wanted this to be something people can wear a million different ways.”