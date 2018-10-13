WWE News: Hall Of Famer Randomly Pulled From ‘SmackDown 1000’ Without Explanation

Just days before the huge episode, one legend and his segment has now been scratched.

This week, the WWE will present a milestone event with SmackDown 1000 and there will be a number of past superstars returning for the night. One of those superstars believed to be coming back was former World Heavyweight Champion Adam “Edge” Copeland, but things appear to have changed. Despite the fact that WWE announced Edge and his own segment for Tuesday night, it seems as if he’s now been pulled without any word as to why.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Rey Mysterio is not only coming back for SmackDown 1000, but Mysterio will be making his full-on return to WWE. Evolution is reuniting for the night as Batista is coming back to partner up with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton once more.

It’s going to be a night of big returns, great matches, and so much more, but it doesn’t seem as if Edge is going to be a part of all the fun. After this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, WWE officially announced that Edge would host a special edition of “The Cutting Edge,” but something has changed.

According to Wrestling Inc., Edge’s segment has been cut from the preview for SmackDown 1000 and Edge has been pulled from the show entirely.

WWE

The original announcement was on the official website of WWE and listed in their preview for SmackDown 1000, but it has since been removed. It stated that Edge would host “The Cutting Edge” on Tuesday, but his special guests were going to remain a surprise.

WWE has not said anything about the reasoning for Edge’s segment being taken off the preview or given a reason as to what may replace it.

In early September, PW Insider reported that Edge would be appearing on SmackDown 1000, but WWE hadn’t said anything at that point. As word of his return began to spread, the WWE Hall of Famer took it upon himself to try and squash that rumor.

Early on Saturday, the URL for the preview of “The Cutting Edge” was changed on WWE’s website to direct back to the “Shows” page. For now, there are only three segments which are listed and confirmed for SmackDown 1000.

Rey Mysterio to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

The Undertaker comes to SmackDown 1000

Evolution reunites: Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, & Ric Flair to appear

SmackDown 1000 is already shaping up to be a pretty good event with the confirmed preview, as well as some of the possible things happening. While there is still a chance that Edge could appear and WWE is simply trying to keep his segment of “The Cutting Edge” as much of a secret is possible, nothing is certain right now. Only time will tell and it won’t be long until the 1,000th episode of SmackDown Live airs on Tuesday night.