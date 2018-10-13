Billionaire Elon Musk Trademarks Tesla-Branded Tequila Called ‘Teslaquila’

Musk had teased a Tesla-branded tequila as an April Fool's joke, but is he now serious?

Billionaire Elon Musk fueled speculation that he’s preparing to launch a Tesla-branded tequila after Tesla officially filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Teslaquila.”

The trademark was for “distilled agave liquor” and “distilled blue agave liquor,” CNBC reported.

Musk first mentioned “Teslaquila” as part of an April Fool’s joke on Twitter earlier this year, but the newly-filed trademark application has observers thinking the Tesla CEO could be serious about branching out and expanding his brand.

‘Tesquila Coming Soon’

The application was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on October 8. Elon Musk followed up four days later by tweeting a photo of a tequila bottle sporting a flashy red Teslaquila label (see below).

“Tesquila coming soon,” Musk tweeted. “Visual approximation.”

Filing a trademark application is not a guarantee that Musk will definitely roll out a Tesla-branded tequila, but his electric car company filed an “intent to use” trademark for Teslaquila, which means that it has a “good-faith intention” to use it in the future.

Given the time-consuming businesses Elon Musk is currently juggling — between running Tesla and SpaceX — it’s unclear where he would find the time to launch another project.

That said, Musk prides himself on overcoming obstacles and proving his critics wrong.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Musk is hot water with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over flippant tweets he sent in August, where he threatened to take Tesla private. Two weeks later, Musk backpedaled.

Elon’s legion of social media followers were amused by his comical posts, but investors were furious after his tweets tanked Tesla’s stock in the days that followed.

Musk To Media: ‘No One Believes You Anymore’

Musk has had an uneasy relationship with the media, whom he blasted on Twitter for being dishonest.

“The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them,” Musk tweeted.

“Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks ‘You’re just like Trump!’ Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you anymore. You lost your credibility a long time ago.”

During a zany post-earnings conference call in May, Musk got irritated with analysts and dismissed reporters for asking “boring, bonehead questions,” as the Inquisitr has reported.

Musk — whose net worth tops $20 billion — also said he doesn’t care if day traders profit from Tesla stock because he cares about long-term investors, not short-term traders who only want to turn a quick buck.

“We have no interest in satisfying the desires of day traders,” Elon Musk said. “Please sell our stock and don’t buy it.”