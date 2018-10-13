NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Jr Linked To Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Per ‘The Sports Daily’

It could be a longshot, but OBJ to the Dallas Cowboys isn't out of the question.

On Thursday night, the New York Giants fell to 1-5 on the season after being destroyed 34-13 at home by the Philadelphia Eagles. It was an extremely ugly game for the Giants and it has led many to believe that the end of the Eli Manning era may be coming soon. Before that happens, rumors are swirling that Odell Beckham, Jr.’s time in New York may conclude, and he’s linked to both the Cowboys and Chargers, per The Sports Daily.

During Thursday night’s big loss, OBJ had a complete meltdown on the sideline which included him headbutting and punching a fan. With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching on October 30, it’s hard to believe that he’s still going to be with the Giants through the rest of the season.

If he is, it’s going to be two-and-a-half more months of pure frustration and a lot of media attention the Giants don’t want. After that meltdown on the sideline, which followed him throwing Manning under the bus earlier in the week, speculation has started running wild.

The Giants could very well trade away one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today, but another team would have to put together a nice package for him. That being said, Beckham is linked to both the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, while the Cleveland Browns have been mentioned as well.

The Browns should trade for Odell Beckham Jr.: 5 reasons why https://t.co/6Eg3g7MoLS — DHelms (@DonnaHelms14) October 13, 2018

The Cleveland Browns really wouldn’t be a bad option for OBJ and he’d have a fresh-faced quarterback in Baker Mayfield throwing to him. Cleveland is having one of their best seasons in a long time as they are 2-2-1 through five weeks and are playing very well.

Trading Beckham to the Browns would get him out of the NFC as well, which means the Giants wouldn’t have to play against him as often. Still, with the NY Daily News reporting that Giants owner John Mara has made it obvious that OBJ is “on notice” with the team.

After his actions on the sideline and his scathing interview about Eli Manning and the Giants, that isn’t overly surprising.

Odell Beckham Jr. On Controversial ESPN Interview: "I’m Not Gonna Apologize" https://t.co/ppU12A5lqq via @HotNewHipHop — grandted 212. (@grandted212) October 13, 2018

The Sports Daily reports that Beckham wants to play in Los Angeles and the Chargers need a number one overall receiver on the team. Having OBJ on the team would take some of the double-team pressure off of Keenan Allen and get tight end Hunter Henry more into the gameplan.

In Dallas, the Cowboys may be a bit more of a longshot at landing Odell Beckham, Jr. in a trade with the Giants. New York isn’t going to want to play him two times each season and allow one of their biggest rivals to use their former receiver to land an NFC East crown.

Still, that’s not going to stop the Cowboys from at least inquiring about a possible trade for OBJ, as they simply can’t find a number one receiver after cutting Dez Bryant in April. Odell Beckham, Jr.’s patience with the New York Giants is running thin, and it’s obvious that the same is happening with the team in regards to the receiver.

The NFL trade deadline is coming soon and it’s not known if OBJ will end up with the Cowboys, Chargers, Browns, or another team, but something is going to give and soon.