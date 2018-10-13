Victoria’s Secret Supermodel Adriana Lima Turns Heads In Exercise Pants

'I work out and I look after myself.'

Supermodel Adriana Lima turned heads in New York City while sporting black exercise tights and sneakers as she was apparently going to or from a gym workout.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Lima looked effortlessly chic as she wore minimal makeup and had her hair tied up in a casual ponytail.

It’s likely Adriana is working out and dieting extra-hard to prepare for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which takes place in New York on November 8.

With less than four weeks before she walks the runway in the fashion brand’s iconic lingerie, Lima is undoubtedly getting herself in top shape, as are her fellow VS supermodels.

Adriana Is A Huge Fan Of Boxing Workouts

Fortunately for Adriana, she stays in bikini-shape all year round, because she has to be ready to do a swimsuit photo shoot at any moment.

“I try to live a healthy lifestyle all year around,” Lima told the Independent. “I definitely amp up my workouts around the show to more days and am a little more strict on cutting out sweets.”

Lima is a longtime fan of boxing workouts, which combine rigorous cardio exercise with muscle-sculpting moves. Adriana often posts Instagram photos from her boxing sessions at the gym.

FashionStock.com / Shutterstock

Adriana Lima said her bikini-body fitness secrets are a low-carb diet and boxing workouts. “It has completely transformed my body,” Lima said of boxing. “It’s very intense and makes you sweat.”

The 37-year-old divorced mom of two also jumps rope, runs on the treadmill or outdoors, and lifts light weights to tone her arms and legs.

Adriana said her diet typically emphasizes high-quality proteins like meat and chicken, and she snacks on antioxidant-rich fruits like blueberries and blackberries.

Drastically Limits Carbs Before Runway Show

In the weeks leading up to the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Lima said she drastically reduces her carb intake to get as lean as possible.

When she’s not getting ready to walk the runway in a skimpy bra and panties, Adriana eats small portions of her favorite snacks, like chocolate cake.

Like other exercise buffs, Lima said she works out because it makes her feel great.

“I work out and I look after myself. I take this seriously because it’s my job.”

Adriana Lima — who has been a Victoria’s Secret model since 2000 — said she wants to delay retiring from the runway until her 20-year anniversary, which is 2020.

Considering how great she looks now, that’ll be a cakewalk for Adriana.