Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Antonella Barba Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Distribute Heroin

Records from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia indicate that former American Idol contestant Antonella Barba was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to sell heroin. Because the amount of heroin exceeded 100 grams, Barba is facing felony charges. The attempted sale that landed her in trouble took place on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m. She is currently behind bars with no bond. She’s scheduled to appear in court this Monday, according to Radar Online.

Barba appeared on Season 6 of American Idol, which aired in 2007. She made it to the final 16 but was eliminated before the final 12 contestants were selected. About that time, photos of her in a wet T-shirt at the Washington, D.C. World War II memorial emerged, leading to backlash about a perceived lack of respect she exhibited for the memory of war veterans. In 2010, she released her single, “Jersey Girl,” that she co-wrote along with a video created for the song. In 2011, she faced two misdemeanor shoplifting charges in Manhattan, New York.

Besides her appearance on American Idol, Barba has also appeared on an episode of Fear Factor that was titled “Roach Coach.” Her partner on the show was named Jenna, and the show described their occupations as owners of a singing telegraph business. The two didn’t make it past the first round, as Jenna quit. Thirty-one-year-old Barba has also appeared in a number of short films, including Big Fish, Small Pond; Escape; Short Fuse; and Try Again, since her American Idol appearance. She also appeared in a documentary titled Jerseyboy Hero about the lives of musicians who are just starting their careers in the Jersey Shore area.

Earlier this year, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, Barba appeared in a “Where Are They Now?” episode on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that featured several former American Idol contestants in a parody of the 1980s classic “We Are The World” video. Also appearing that night was Haley Reinhart, Ruben Studdard, and Taylor Hicks. Reinhart appeared on Season 10 of American Idol and had a run-in with the law last year when she was arrested following a bar fight in Chicago. The judge waived any punishment on the condition that she stay out of trouble for the next two years.

In May, Barba performed the national anthem before a Los Angeles Dodgers home game. Her Instagram account describes her as an American Idol Season 6 finalist, singer, violinist, pianist, and “21st Century Femme de Renaissance.”