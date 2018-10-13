Bella Hadid Reveals Her Hourglass Figure In Camo Pants & Crop Top In New York City

American model Bella Hadid certainly turned a few heads in the Big Apple recently, as she strutted her stuff about town wearing a midriff baring home-made crop top coupled with a hip-hugging pair of camouflage pants. As The Sun details, the high-fashion industry figure topped off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a small and simple black clutch.

Backgrounded by a large piano-black Cadillac, Hadid looks a little martial as she struts her stuff on the sidewalks of NYC. Her hourglass figure and toned torso is on full display, leaving little to the imagination for her worldwide audience of social media fans and followers. The Daily Mail digs a little deeper into Hadid’s fashion selections for the day, pointing out that the white trainers belong to the Air Jordan brand, and that the model accessorized with large hoop earrings in a silver finish as well as a dangling cross pendant.

Not wearing too much noticeable makeup — and being attended by her bodyguard — Hadid hit the streets just days after celebrating her 22nd birthday. While it is currently unknown what precisely the fashion icon’s agenda was for the day in question, one can assume that it might have something to do with a rekindled romance.

Bella Hadid wears a crop top out in NYC – her waist is absolutely TINY ???? https://t.co/XTRBTO4cXK pic.twitter.com/023orR0LKn — The Sun (@TheSun) October 13, 2018

Hadid has been making headlines most recently for her rediscovered love affair with pop singer The Weeknd, as the Daily Mail notes. Donning what appears to be the same set of shoes, earrings, and handbag to mark an evening dinner date between the two lovebirds, Hadid seemed to be enjoying herself thoroughly. Her and The Weeknd — real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — were spotted by photographers after dining at Wolfgang Puck in Tribeca. Ditching the camo pants for snug-fitting jeans and adding a retro-inspired brown leather duster with wide lapels to the outfit, Hadid channeled urban chic perfectly. For his part — not to be outdone — The Weeknd was pictured wearing black jeans and boots with a matching 70’s inspired overcoat to combat the chilly night air.

As Seventeen details, Hadid and the “Starboy” singer are once again romantically linked after having broken up in November of 2016. After their break-up, The Weeknd enjoyed a short but sweet relationship with fellow pop singer Selena Gomez before once again returning to the arms of his former lover earlier this year — or perhaps even earlier. The first indication that The Weeknd was once again involved with Hadid came to light as it was revealed that he had been spending some time at her apartment in November of last year, just after ending things with Gomez. It wasn’t until Hadid and her new beau were spotted kissing at Coachella in April of this year, though, that the rumors of their romantic reconnection were truly confirmed.