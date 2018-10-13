Workout Buff Christie Brinkley, 64, Defies Age In Body-Hugging Dress

The supermodel has been a vegetarian since age 12.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley showed off her girlish figure in a long, body-skimming mustard-colored dress that spotlighted her yoga-toned physique.

In an Instagram photo the 64-year-old blonde beauty shared with her followers, Christie explained that she was preparing to do the morning talk show CP24 in Toronto, Canada.

Brinkley topped off her fall-themed dress with a long, flowing beige-colored trench coat. Judging by her age-defying good looks, it’s hard to believe that Christie will turn 65 in four months.

In the youth-obsessed fashion industry — where most models’ careers end by age 30 — Brinkley has been a mainstay for more than 40 years, thanks to her wholesome beauty and athletic good looks.

‘Feeling Good Is Looking Good’

Despite being in her 60s, the mom of three still has a sensational bikini body, thanks to a vegetarian diet and regular workouts that include yoga, cardio exercise, calisthenics, and light weightlifting.

Christie, who became a vegetarian at age 12, tries to follow a vegan diet, but admits she occasionally indulges her cravings for cheese.

“I am a vegetarian, but an aspiring vegan,” Brinkley told Health. “I try not to eat too much animal product. My diet is mainly fresh fruit and vegetables, grains, and beans.”

Christie Brinkley — a three-time Sports Illustrated cover girl — said she works out almost every day because a healthy body contributes to a healthy, happy mind.

“I exercise because I want to have healthy joints,” she said. “Feeling good is looking good, and that can translate to an energy you exude.”

While looking great in a bikini takes work at any age, Christie admits it requires even more effort as you get older. But you can’t tell that by looking at Brinkley’s sizzling physique.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Brinkley said she is always honored when people tell her that she’s a fitness and beauty role model for older women because society marginalizes women once they hit 40.

‘My Age Group Matters’

“In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” Christie told People.

“Women feel very limited by their numbers. I have to constantly be reminding people that my age group matters, that we are relevant, and that we want to be. I’d like to remind everybody that we are 100 percent as relevant as anyone else.”

Brinkley admits that she wears wigs and hairpieces and gets anti-aging cosmetic treatments to smooth out wrinkles and fine lines. But Christie underscores that her goal isn’t to look 25 but to look and feel her best at every age.

“When I look in the mirror, I want to feel like I look as good as I feel,” Christie said.