Bublé says he just doesn't have the stomach for it.

Michael Bublé has decided to hang up his career. The Canadian hitmaker is retiring from the music business after he says his whole life view changed because of son Noah’s battle with liver cancer. Noah, 5, is now in remission, but the experience has changed the family forever, and Bublé says that he no longer has the stomach for show business. The Daily Mail says that the heartache over Noah’s illness has changed Bublé’s “perception of life,” and he’s not interested in going back to the way things were.

Bublé is married to Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, and the two have three children: Noah, Elias, 2, and baby Vida, 2-months-old. Both the singer and his wife put their careers on hold while Noah went through treatment, but he says that the process changed him, he thinks for the better.

Bublé has his new album, perhaps his last, and he says he’s going to step away from the music business at the “very top.” The album, called Love, he says is the “perfect album.”

“My whole being’s changed since my son got cancer.”

Bublé also says that in stepping away from the music business, he doesn’t intend to give any other interviews going forward.

"I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top” https://t.co/8ndNAYTgwd — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2018

Bublé says that Noah’s illness made him ask the big questions, like why are we here? “Is this all there is? Because if this is all there is, there has to be something bigger.”

The singer says that he immersed himself in life with Noah, going in and out of the hospital, doing things like making forts out of bed sheets in the living room, and doing what he could to make Noah happy. He also says that talking about the dark days still makes him emotional, and he no longer wants to be the person he was before Noah got sick.

He knew something had to change to make it feel like he learned something from Noah’s cancer, because not every parent comes through the situation with a positive outcome. “[T]he diagnosis made me realize how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things. I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity. And I decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have.”

Bublé says that he’s grateful for everything, but he’s ready to say goodbye to public life.