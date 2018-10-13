Watch Houston Astros Vs Boston Red Sox ALCS Game 1 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

For the first time in 41 years, two teams that won at least 100 games will battle in the ALCS, as the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox play Game One at Fenway.

Two teams that met in one of the two American League Division Series semifinals in 2017, as Baseball Reference records, meet again in 2018 — this time in the best-of-seven AL Championship Series, which gets underway Saturday. It looks to be the most exciting pitching matchup of the postseason, in a game that will live stream from Boston.

The matchup between the defending World Series champion Astros and the Red Sox — who won three world series in the first 13 years of the current century — will also mark the first time in 41 years that two teams with at least 100 regular season wins will square off in a league championship series for the right to play in the World Series, according to ESPN.

In 1977, the 100-win New York Yankees faced the 102-win Kansas City Royals, in a best-of-five ALCS. As BR records, the Yankees edged the Royals in the full five games and went on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games to win the World Series.

Game One of this year’s ALCS, pitting the 108-win Red Sox against the 103-win Astros, will feature what is likely to be the most exciting pitcher’s duel of the 2018 postseason so far, as the Red Sox send their ace lefty Chris Sale to the mound, per MLB.com. Just two days prior, he pitched a dominant eighth inning in Game Four of the Division Series to help the Red Sox close out the Yankees.

First pitch is set for 8:09 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 37,000-seat Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 13.

Sale goes up against the same pitcher he faced in the first game of last year’s ALDS, Astros’ 16-9 righty Justin Verlander, who faced the Red Sox only once this season, lasting six innings while giving up a pair of runs on three hits and two walks, per BR. In the ALDS last season, Sale flopped, allowing seven runs, a performance he hopes to erase on Saturday.

