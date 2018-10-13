Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ Canceled By Netflix, There Will Be No Season 3 For Danny Rand & Company

The gates of K’un-Lun may forever remain closed to viewers looking for more of Danny Rand’s adventures, as it appears that Netflix no longer has a taste for producing any further seasons of Iron Fist.

As Deadline reports, Netflix has officially announced that there will not be a third season of Iron Fist released on the popular streaming service. Offering a joint statement — between Disney and Netflix — to Deadline, the entertainment industry titans thanked the existing fans for their patronage but made the fate of the martial arts action show crystal clear.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix… Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners… We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

It’s this last bit of the statement that has been raising eyebrows amongst the cape and cowl crowd, wondering if perhaps the specifics matter. While the fate of the immortal Iron Fist has been sealed as far as digital distribution on Netflix is concerned, could the immortal Iron Fist “live on” on a new platform?

Marvel's #IronFist will not return for a third season on Netflix pic.twitter.com/QDtO8XOGVf — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 13, 2018

Iron Fist has been critically panned across the board, drawing a dire 19% rating on popular media aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Criticisms of the first season in particular included a lack of plotting or a compelling central villain, as well as a focus on drama and dialogue rather than on the promised martial arts action common to the character in his comic book iteration.

As of yet, there’s no news on any potential cancellation for any of the other Marvel properties that have been so popular on Netflix hitherto. Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, Daredevil, and of course The Punisher remain slated for their regular release schedules.

The question remains — is Disney planning to expand their own streaming capabilities and infrastructure, and could Iron Fist see a revitalization as an interesting intellectual property under said umbrella? With the recent acquisition of Fox properties by Disney, as detailed by the Inquisitr, the likelihood of a head-to-head between Netflix and Disney seems, at this point, almost inevitable. Iron Fist could be an important part of a new media package offered by Disney, and could spur a potential mass migration of all Marvel and Star Wars content onto their own platform, exclusively.

While the second season of Danny Rand’s adventures may have been more highly regarded than the first, drawing a 53% rating from Rotten Tomatoes, it turns out that it was not enough to save the series from cancellation.