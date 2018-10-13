Ariana Grande Cancels Another Gig, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

Between Mac Miller's death and Selena Gomez's hospitalization, Ariana is having a hard time.

Ariana Grande has had a rough couple of years. The young singer’s world was ripped apart when a suicide bomber attacked the Manchester Arena following her concert last year leaving 23 dead including the bomber. In fact, Grande revealed a few months ago during an interview that the bombing “permanently affected” her. During the interview, the singing sensation became choked up and emotional as she had a difficult time even opening up about it.

During that same interview, Grande opened up about how important mental health was and how people didn’t pay enough attention to it because they were too busy living their lives and getting things done.

The year 2018 hasn’t been any easier for Ariana after she ended things with her long-term boyfriend Mac Miller who was found dead of a drug overdose on September 7, a few months after their split. For those who are unfamiliar with the duo’s history, they kicked things off in November of 2012. The two were an adorably close and supportive couple until they split up in May of this year.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande penned when she confirmed her breakup on her Instagram stories, according to Billboard. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Grande added to the conclusion of her breakup message, “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for someone even if at the moment, it’s not you.”

Ariana Grande explained she's taking a break to take care of herself after criticism of her joke Breathin video https://t.co/4fWduFBnAb — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) October 11, 2018

Unfortunately, fans of the couple didn’t take the news of the break-up very well. When Miller was arrested for a DUI after totaling his vehicle, some even tried to blame the Ariana’s breaking up with the rapper as the reason for his spiraling out of control.

Ariana, however, was quick to clap back at a fan who blamed her noting it was “absurd” to put that responsibility on her.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” Grande explained.

Despite no longer being in a relationship with Mac, the rapper would always have a special place in Grande’s heart. So, she took the news of his death hard and continues to struggle with it emotionally.

Still in a fairly emotionally fragile state, Ariana made the decision to pull out of performing during the Saturday Night Live premiere last weekend.

Things do not appear to be getting any easier for Grande after learning this week her friend Selena Gomez was hospitalized for treatment after a mental breakdown.

The combination of everything Ariana is currently dealing with on an emotional level appears to be too much as she abruptly pulled out of another gig, according to an anonymous source speaking directly to Radar Online.

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun is scheduled to receive an award at the gala.

Ariana had a performance scheduled at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala tonight in L.A. She was scheduled to perform alongside Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth. According to the source, the singer pulled out of the gig just 24 hours before she was scheduled to perform.

EXCLUSIVE! Find out why Ariana pulled out of a major cancer gala last minute. https://t.co/XOVQYnmy0l — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) October 13, 2018

“This is very last minute and has thrown the event for a loop. Scooter is scrambling to replace her but she said her anxiety is just too much right now. It’s a mess,” the source explained to Radar Online.

Ariana’s rep had previously confirmed the 25-year-old singer is currently dealing with her own mental health following the death of her ex.