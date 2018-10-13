Donald Trump Would Kiss Ivanka On The Lips, Rub Her For A ‘Very Long Period Of Time,’ Omarosa Claims

Donald's affectionate relationship with his eldest daughter has long stirred up controversy.

Donald Trump has long stirred up controversy for his unusually close relationship with his eldest daughter, Ivanka, but a new report from ousted White House adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman shows just how close the two really are.

Since leaving the White House, Omarosa has become the gossip-queen-in-chief regarding Donald Trump’s administration, sharing first-hand accounts as well as secret recordings of some embarrassing moments. Now, she is dishing dirt on Donald’s very affectionate behavior with his daughter.

While appearing on Real Time with Bill Maher, Omarosa was asked if it’s true that Donald is “hot” for his daughter. As Deadline noted, Omarosa said the rumors are true.

“He would kiss her on the lips; he would rub her for a very long period of time. It was awkward,” she said, adding that Ivanka loved being “Daddy’s Little Girl” and would even refer to Donald as “Daddy” before correcting herself and saying “my father.”

Donald Trump’s relationship with Ivanka has long been under scrutiny, with Trump saying in a 2006 interview with Playboy that his daughter has a “very nice figure” and saying that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” Trump has also been very hands-on with his daughter, frequently hugging and kissing her.

Defenders of Trump note that he tends to be affectionate with everyone and even pretended to kiss Vice President Mike Pence on the cheek at the Republican National Convention in 2016. Others see the focus on Trump’s relationship with his daughter as an out-of-bounds attack meant to smear Donald.

But Omarosa’s report that Donald Trump is affectionate with his daughter seems to dovetail with an account from Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she had an affair with Trump just after the birth of his youngest son. In a 2011 interview with InTouch magazine that was released this year, Daniels said that during the affair, Trump compared her favorably to his eldest daughter.

“We had really good banter,” Daniels told the magazine. “He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful, smart, just like his daughter.”

Donald Trump says "everyone" wants Ivanka to be U.N. ambassador but Americans, and his own daughter, disagree https://t.co/lNm43Nm9fU pic.twitter.com/H24YzKSZSq — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 13, 2018

Donald Trump has also sparked some more traditional controversy with his relationship with Ivanka, including accusations that her White House adviser position amounts to nepotism and that she lacks the qualifications for such a top position. Others believed that Donald has been angling to name Ivanka as the successor to Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, though Donald has denied any plans to do so.