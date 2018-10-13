Ariel Winter Loves Showing Off Her Body After Getting Past Insecurities, Source Tells ‘Hollywood Life’

Ariel Winter has discovered self-love, and her fans are loving her for inspiring others to love their body unconditionally. According to Hollywood Life, the Modern Family star has not only accepted her body but she has learned to revel and feel confident in it.

As the Inquisitr reported, Winter is certainly looking after her body. She frequently posts her workout videos and routines to inspire fans to do the same. She recently posted a video of herself doing an advanced plank routine and displayed her amazing physique. But, there is far more to Winter’s fitness videos than meets the eye. The star has struggled with her body image from an early age and needed to deal with adult issues early on.

“Ariel struggled with body image and self-confidence throughout her childhood, and it wasn’t helped by becoming famous at such a vulnerable and young age. But, she finally has pretty much overcome her insecurities, and she finally feels good about herself, as she should, she looks amazing!”

Winter is known for her role as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, and just like her character she also struggled with people’s perception of her based on her looks. She was just 11-years-old when she started portraying Alex, and as she got older, her body also matured and developed.

Winter wrote an article for Motto in 2016 where she describes why she underwent breast reduction surgery. She said that she grew into her body at a young age and that at the age of 13 and 14, she looked as if she was 19-years-old. And at that tender age, people no longer wanted to talk about her job, but about her cleavage. She said that it affected her psychologically and that she felt sexualized.

“Ariel actually likes looking in the mirror now.” “And she loves to show off her beautiful curves in dresses, and crop tops and swimwear. Ariel is such a beautiful person, inside and out, it’s awesome that she finally realizes it, and can now even celebrate how gorgeous she is.”

She said that she used to feel uncomfortable in her own skin and that she was unhappy. Now, she loves flaunting her curves because she has accepted her body and loves it. She constantly challenges herself with new workout routines and frequently updates her social media posts showing off cute outfits and her trimmed frame. At just 20-years-old, Ariel Winter has discovered that she is more than her bod, and more than her weight. As she celebrates her womanhood, she can rightfully say, “Grow up and glow up.”