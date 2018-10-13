Neil Patrick Harris’ Adorable Twins, Gideon & Harper, Celebrate 8th Birthday

The ‘two greatest presents imaginable’ is how the actor described his children on their special day.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris loves sharing photos of his adorable twins, son Gideon Burtka-Harris and daughter Harper Burtka-Harris, on social media. So, when the cute kids turned 8-years-old on Friday, October 12, the doting dad just had to post a photo to mark the special occasion.

The former star of How I Met Your Mother and his husband of four years, actor and chef David Burtka, welcomed the fraternal twins into the world via a surrogate mother in 2010, and his life was forever changed for the better.

“Time with my family is super important, and the quality of our lives, of their lives and future, are super important,” Harris told InStyle in July. “I can sleep when they’re in college.”

For their eighth birthdays, the 45-year-old father made sure that his children were shown love right at the very start of their big day as the picture he posted on Instagram appears to have been taken during a breakfast celebration.

The second graders are at a table with plates of eggs and berries on it, and both kids have a glass of orange juice in front of them. Colorful regular balloons are in the background and Harper is holding a silver “8” balloon in her small hands. A gold “8” balloon is on the table, presumably for Gideon.

Speaking of Gideon, the birthday boy does not look thrilled. While he is wearing a festive blue party hat and fun blue sunglasses adorned with birthday candles, he is looking straight at the camera with a puss on his face as if to say, “Dad, hurry up and let’s get this over with.”

Harper, meanwhile, is proudly wearing her pretty pink party hat and has a demure smile on her face.

“Eight years ago David and I got the two greatest presents imaginable,” Harris lovingly captioned the snapshot. “Eight years later we are still counting our blessings. Happy Birthday, Gideon and Harper. You rock our worlds. #grateful #love”

Many of the Magic Misfits author’s 7.3 million followers chimed in to also send birthday love to Harris and Burtka’s twins, including a large number of parents who have 8-year-old children of their own.

Next up for the Harlem, New York-based family of four is Halloween. The Burtka-Harris clan always go above and beyond for the holiday, and they always take fabulous photos of their elaborate and well-thought-out coordinated costumes — which the internet looks forward to seeing every year.