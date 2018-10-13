NFL Week 6 Picks & Odds: Watch Live Stream Of Patriots Vs Chiefs, Brady Vs Mahomes

If you’re making your NFL Week 6 picks, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs play in Sunday Night Football action in what could be the game of the season. NFL experts have made their Week 6 picks, and by a small majority, they are backing the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the New England Patriots. As far as the books are concerned, the money is behind the Patriots by a very small margin. On Sunday night, the undefeated 5-0 Chiefs hit the road to Gillette Stadium to face the 3-2 Patriots.

The NFL contest airs at 8:20 p.m. ET, on NBC. If you’re looking to live stream the action, as CBS Sports documented, FuboTV will be live streaming the NFL Sunday night game, and they offer a free trial for new users. In addition, Hulu Live TV and Sling TV also live stream NFL games, and they also offer a free trial. If you’re on the road and want to live stream the audio of the Patriots and Chiefs meeting, XM Streaming 815 will have the Kansas City feed and XM Streaming 820 will carry the New England feed, and XM Streaming 88 will have the national feed.

Many NFL analysts think this could be the game of the season thus far, and perhaps the game of the entire season. Fans are anxious to see the legendary Tom Brady square off against dynamo signal caller Patrick Mahomes. While Brady is largely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, he is currently ranked at No. 6 in the league, and Mahomes is ranked No. 1. The last time these two teams met was in September of 2017, and Kansas City beat New England 42-27. Including one postseason game, they have played each other a total of 35 times in NFL history, and the Patriots lead the Chiefs 18-14-3.

"He mixes and matches. He can change up and give you a completely different look one week than the other." Andy Reid on Bill Belichick's adaptability. More on the #KCvsNE matchup ➡️ https://t.co/QZgM35E5oV pic.twitter.com/dXu3PG4Uix — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs Remain The Only Undefeated Team In The AFC

In the first four weeks of the NFL, the Chiefs beat the Chargers, Steelers, 49ers, and the Broncos, and Mahomes didn’t throw a single interception throughout those contests. In Week 5, the signal caller threw his first two interceptions against the Jaguars, a team that beat New England 31-20 in Week 2, but the Jags ultimately lost to Kansas City 30-14. In Week 5, Mahomes completed 22 of his 38 attempts for 313 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. This marked the first game this season that Mahomes’ completion rate was under 60 percent.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the air attack with five receptions for 100 yards. Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill combined for 10 receptions for 139 yards. Kareem Hunt led the ground attack with 22 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown. Tyreek Hill logged two carries for 26 yards, and Mahomes carried the ball four times for 13 yards and one TD.

The offense has scored the most points through ????games in franchise history. 12 Quick Facts about Sunday's victory ➡️https://t.co/IW603H4vI8 pic.twitter.com/LyLkpvQMsy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2018

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs were on fire with four different players getting an interception: Jordan Lucas, Orlando Scandrick, Steven Nelson, and Chris Jones ran one into the end zone for six. In addition, five different players logged a sack: Terrance Smith, Dee Ford, Xavier Williams, Alen Bailey, and Chris Jones.

Injury wise, two players are ruled out for the Chiefs: De’Anthony Thomas (tibia) and Eric Murray (ankle). Eric Berry and Justin Houston are listed as doubtful, and Tanoh Kpassagnon is listed as questionable.

Tom Brady Is Still Tom Brady

Some NFL critics are already saying that Brady is over the hill, and that the Patriots’ 3-2 record is a reflection of that. Though they said much of the same thing two years ago, and the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl in a historic NFL comeback game. They also returned to the Super Bowl last year. So, it might be a bit too early to call Tom Brady over the hill.

The Patriots will be well rested for their Sunday night game, as they last played against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, October 4, and they beat Indy 38-24. Brady completed 34 of his 44 pass attempts for 341 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. James White logged 10 receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Rob Gronkowski found six receptions for 75 yards, and Julian Edelman had seven receptions for 57 yards. Josh Gordon and Cordarrelle Patterson both had a TD a piece. Sony Michel led the ground attack with 18 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Jonathan Jones and Patrick Chung each had an interception, and Chung split a sack with Trey Flowers. In each of their five games this NFL season, the New England D has recorded at least one interception.

The next three New England games should reveal the state of the Patriots, as they face the Chiefs, the Chicago Bears, and the Green Bay Packers, but their first big test starts with Kansas City. Brady is still Brady and Bill Belichick is still Belichick, so even when the Patriots are hurt, they still find ways to get the W.

As far as New England injuries go, no one has been ruled out, but a whopping nine players have been listed as questionable: Malcom Brown (knee), Josh Gordon (hamstring), Geneo Grissom (ankle), Rob Gronkowski (ankle), Chris Hogan (thigh), Sony Michel (knee), Eric Rowe (groin), Danny Shelton (elbow), and John Simon (shoulder).

NFL Week 6 Odds For Kansas City Chiefs At New England Patriots

As of the time of this writing, the Patriots are favored to beat the Chiefs with a spread of -3.5, a half-point higher than where this game first opened. Most of the money is backing the Patriots, but most of the expert picks are with the Chiefs. Kansas City showed last season that they have what it takes to beat New England. The Chiefs are the healthier team coming into this meeting, and many experts feel that this is their year.

“As a team, we’re going to go in and compete.” – @PatrickMahomes5 pic.twitter.com/uHvV87akit — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2018

Most analysts feel this will be a very close and competitive game in a who-has-the-ball-last battle. The majority of expert NFL Week 6 picks were already backing the Kansas City Chiefs when they were getting just a field goal against the New England Patriots, and now they are getting 3.5 points, and many pundits feel that the Chiefs will win outright.