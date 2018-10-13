Tom Brady Appears To Grab A Handful Of Gisele’s Backside In Family Photo On The Beach

The Patriots star enjoyed a family trip to Disney World -- and a good grab of his wife's bum.

It was a sweet moment on the beach for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and their kids — until viewers noticed Tom’s wandering hand.

The supermodel posted a picture on Instagram showing the family taking in a sunset while on a tropical beach, with the family facing toward the ocean with the sun in the background. It was a sweet moment, but many noticed that Tom’s hand seemed to be drifting a little south on his wife’s backside.

“You just can’t keep your hands off her derrière!” one person joked. “Lol even in this fam photo.”

The Daily Mail also noted that Tom Brady couldn’t resist “copping a bit of a feel of his wife’s famous Brazilian bum.” The rest of the family, including Gisele and the couple’s three kids, had their arms around each other’s waist or shoulders.

The touch looked innocent enough and appears to be something of Tom’s default hand location judging by other pictures with his wife.

The picture capped off a family vacation to Disney World. As People noted, Gisele kept her followers updated on the trip with a series of pictures and videos posted to her social media accounts, including the moment her young daughter and son got to meet Cinderella.

“‘Who do you think is more excited to meet Cinderella?’ she joked in one snapshot, which showed Vivian (who was dressed as Ariel!) gazing up at Cinderella while her mom looked on adoringly, hands clasped under her chin.”

The bit of family time is rare for the clan, especially during the NFL season. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are accustomed to playing well into January and February each year, so any time to get away from the field and spend with family is precious to Tom.

But Tom Brady has admitted that he is starting to feel some pressure to retire, and Gisele Bundchen had been planting the seeds for him to hang up the cleats. In February 2017, after the Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, Tom admitted that Gisele would like to see him retire sooner rather than later.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” Brady said (via CBS Sports). “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.'”

At age 41, Tom Brady is certainly an outlier in the NFL’s history, especially for quarterbacks. But he will likely retire sooner rather than later and will have plenty of time to cop a feel of Gisele Bundchen’s backside.