‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Billy Reveals He Used Summer For Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows that things get downright dirty in Genoa City next week when Billy reveals he used Summer, Jack goes berserk, the women make a big decision about their blackmailer, and Dina and Kyle find something unexpected.

It’s no secret that Kyle (Michael Mealor) has a soft spot for his grandmother Dina (Marla Adams). When she decides to go to John’s office at Jabot, Kyle indulges her. However, Dina uncovers an unexpected hidden wall safe, and Kyle is stunned by what they find behind the wall. It’s a nuclear bomb that could change absolutely everything. The question is, what will Kyle do with the unexpected information.

Speaking of the Abbotts, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is not even the slightest bit remorseful about her actions against Jack (Peter Bergman), according to the Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers. Jack doesn’t feel he ever did anything to his sister to deserve the devastating revenge she’s wrought on him. His anger gets the best of him, and Jack takes it all out on Ashley’s CEO office. He begins breaking things, and in the peak of his outrage, he throws a chair through the glass window wreaking havoc and causing Ashley to scream in fear. Jack may never be able to forgive his sister after her devastating scheming.

Next week on #YR, Nick confronts Rey, Nikki gives in to demands, and the Abbotts learn more about Ashley’s shocking secret. pic.twitter.com/2SceD8tYsh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 12, 2018

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are being blackmailed. While the vague letters they all received never say anything specifically about J.T., the foursome automatically assumes that they are about J.T., and of course, that makes them incredibly worried about their secret coming out.

Now, whoever sent the notes wants money — a lot of it. After some bickering about whether or not to pay the blackmailer, the women come up with a plan, and it all comes to a head as the week progresses. Something about their J.T. secret will come out.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) returns from rehab, and the details about his night with Summer (Hunter King) come out nastily. Summer spent the entire summer trying to seduce her mother’s boyfriend. Once things went terribly wrong for Phyllis and Billy, Billy immediately called up Summer, and they slept together. He left her with no word and checked himself into rehab.

Now that he’s back in Genoa City, Billy admits that he merely used Summer for revenge on Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Summer is horrified, and Phyllis slaps her pound of flesh out of Billy’s face.