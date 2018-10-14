Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her ‘Revenge Body’ In New Photos

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her post-baby body, and looking fierce while doing it. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media over the weekend to show off all of the progress she’s made since giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian posted a series of photos via her Instagram account on Saturday, and showed off her curves in an all-white ensemble. The new mom revealed her post-baby body just six months after welcoming her first child.

In the pictures, Khloe is wearing a skin-tight white outfit, which shows off her ample cleavage. The reality star also dons a white blazer and rocks a pair of white jeans. She wears her long, blonde hair up in a bun on top of her head and sports dangling earrings, and a glowing makeup look with glossy pink lips.

In one of the photos, Kardashian zooms in on her tiny waist as she poses with her hand on her hip. The black and white photo really shows off all of the weight she has lost since her pregnancy.

As many fans know, Khloe loves to work out, and even has a television show called Revenge Body, where she helps other find a healthier version of themselves.

Khloe Kardashian’s health and fitness may be in order, but her personal life is allegedly complicated. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are still having relationship problems.

As fans may recall, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April after photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

The couple stayed together and have seemingly been working on their relationship ever since. However, sources tell People Magazine that things are not great between the pair.

“Khloe is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True. As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride,” an insider revealed.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.