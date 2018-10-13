Thomas Ravenel won't return, but everyone else will.

Southern Charm fans have been concerned that Season 6 wouldn’t happen. Between rumors of dissent between cast members about salary disputes and the arrest of former cast member Thomas Ravenel, things seemed to be up in the air for Season 6. But the show will be back and filming has begun for the new season, and everyone is happy.

On Twitter, Patricia Altschul, the mother of executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith, confirmed that there is no quarreling over money and that the whole story seemed to be a rumor started by those who find themselves on the outside looking in. When a fan asked Altschul about quarreling, she shut down the discussion.

“This is fake news….none of it is correct.”

Cameran Eubanks and Kathryn Dennis concurred, saying that at the time the story appeared, nobody on the cast knew who had signed on already and who was still finishing up with paperwork. The core cast has been in agreement that they all receive the same salary, and perhaps for the first time in the series of Southern Charm, there was no conflict between any cast members, but all are certainly aware of what is going on with charges leveled at former cast member Ravenel, and accusations made against former friend of the cast, J.D. Madison, reports People Magazine.

Filming has started, and everyone is now signed on for Season 6 now that Thomas Ravenel is officially out after his arrest, says Monsters & Critics. The suggestion that some members of the cast hadn’t signed due to financial concerns was ultimately quashed when all remaining members signed on after Bravo made it clear after Ravenel was arrested on charges he had assaulted the former family nanny.

Fans will be happy to hear that Kathryn, Shep, Cameran, Craig, Chelsea, Austen, Naomie, Danni, Patricia, Whitney, and of course, Michael, will all be back for the sixth season of Southern Charm. Chelsea and Shep were seen filming at a surf shop just after the arrest of Ravenel which caught everyone by surprise.

Cast member Chelsea Meissner held a housewarming party on Thursday and unveiled her new beautiful kitchen on Instagram and the whole cast was invited.

People Magazine revealed that the unifying feeling of the remaining cast is relief that Thomas Ravenel and his Season 5 girlfriend won’t be shooting with them this season. A production source told People that the cast is happy to move on without the former politician.

“They’re relieved not to have to deal with Thomas on the show anymore,” the source says. “Thomas was a friend at first, but that changed over the years as layers and layers of his lies and manipulation were exposed. What he did to Kathryn was horrible, but the allegations from his nanny became the last straw.”

Since before the reunion was shot, the source continued by saying that they’ve all been keeping their distance.