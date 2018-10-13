Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Still In Therapy For ‘Unstable’ Relationship, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks for months now, and although it seemed that they may have finally been putting the pieces back together in the past few months, things are said to be more unstable than ever.

According to an October 12 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s romance is hanging on by a thread. The couple are no longer living together, and everything is said to be “up in the air.”

Sources tell the magazine that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is loving her life as mother to daughter, True Thompson, her love life may be in shambles.

“Khloe is stable, content and very happy with being a mom and with how things are going with True. As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them. Things seem more unstable in the relationship right now, but she’s taking it all in stride.”

The source goes on to add that the couple is still in therapy together following the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal earlier this year and that Thompson is trying his best to clean up the mess he made.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” the source stated.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to baby True just days after the cheating scandal erupted. The incident caused a media firestorm around the couple, but Kardashian decided to stand by her man and stay with him in Cleveland until the end of the NBA season.

Once the NBA season ended, Khloe and Tristan moved back to L.A. together and lived in Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion with their little girl. They were spotted showing off PDA, hitting the town together, and even took a family vacation with their daughter.

However, Thompson was forced to head back to Cleveland for training camp and the new NBA season. While Kardashian was said to be moving back with him, she reportedly changed her mind at the last minute and decided to stay in L.A. with her friends and family as it was reported that she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!