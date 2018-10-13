‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday October 12: Brooke Presses Katie, Ridge’s Disbelief, Quinn’s Delight

The Friday, October 12 episode of Bold and the Beautiful is full of heartbreak and betrayal.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) told his mother Quinn (Rena Sofer) the news that he was back at Forrester Creations because Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) offered him a job as the social media manager. Wyatt seemed nervous when his mother had an unexpected reaction. According to She Knows Soaps, Quinn said that she doesn’t necessarily think that it was good news, but then revealed that she was just teasing her son. In fact, Quinn was delighted to be working with Wyatt again. She warned him that Bill (Don Diamont) might have a negative reaction, because he — Wyatt — was choosing Forrester over Spencer, and in light of the recent custody battle, Bill may not take the news well.

Katie (Heather Tom) was shocked that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) took such extreme measures to ensure that she got custody of Will. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) again impressed upon her that she couldn’t tell anyone the truth, especially Bill. She told her sister that she could make the judge’s decision right by going to Bill. Katie realized that she would need to make a new agreement with Bill while keeping Ridge’s secret. She also remarked that it was obvious that Brooke still cared about Bill because she defended him so fiercely.

After Steffy made it clear to Ridge that she gave Brooke a chance to confess that she and Bill had kissed, she left. Later, Brooke showed up, and Ridge told her that Steffy saw her with Bill. Brooke thought that he wanted to know if she had told him that he had manipulated the judge, but she assured him that his secret was still safe. He said that he finally understood why she put the man he despised first and that she had been keeping a secret of her own too.

“You and Spencer, really? How could you do that to us?”

Bill and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) talked about the custody hearing. Justin thought that Katie may change the custody arrangement if he kept working that angle. Bill wanted to know if kids still liked roller coasters because he was considering putting one on his property. Justin thought that Bill was going overboard. As detailed by Soap Central, Bill thought that he may have a point and told Justin to order tickets on the fifty-yard instead. Justin opined that Bill didn’t need to try to prove his love to Will, and all he needed Bill to do was to be in his life. Katie arrived with Will, and Bill said that it was a great surprise and that he always wanted to see his son.