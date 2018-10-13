Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Arrive In Africa With Their Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially arrived in Uganda. The couple and at least one of their children, oldest daughter North West, were spotted checking in to their luxury resort on Friday.

According to an October 13 report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West flew into Entebee International Airport on Friday with their children and a huge entourage of people, which included nannies and security. They were then shuttled to the resort, where they plan to stay until October 19.

Once arriving at the resort, cameras caught the check-in process, which Kanye used as a time to hop up on the front desk counter to sit as the hotel staff watched. When Kim comes in with North, West jumps off the desk and into daddy duty, carrying her around and playing as the group awaited their check-in.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian is so excited to be in Uganda and that she is thinking about extending the family’s stay past next week in order to take in more of the culture and country.

Recently, Kanye revealed that he planned to head to Africa with his family in order to work on music. It seems that the rapper will be in the studio and producing music during his visit. He also plans to film some videos while he’s there.

In addition, rapper Big Sean was also spotted at the hotel, and it seems he may be collaborating with Kanye on the new album.

As previously reported by the Inquistir, Kanye West recently opened up about his trip to Africa, saying he was excited to get back in the studio and have his children by his side.

However, Kim Kardashian allegedly didn’t like the fact that her husband was planning to take the kids out of the country, especially since he admitted he was off of his medication.

“Kanye no longer thinks that he has a psychiatric problem and is telling everyone it was the drugs that did that to him,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Kim obviously still supports him because she is in love, but there is no way that she would ever let her kids go to Africa with him. Not like this and not ever. Of course Kim is worried that he went off his medication, but he told her that he did it under the supervision of a doctor,” the source added.

