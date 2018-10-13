Jim Taylor Dead, Former Packers FB Passed Away At 83

Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor, who played for the Green Bay Packers from 1958-66, has passed away at age 83. His death was confirmed by team historian Cliff Christl on the Packers’ official website.

Jim Taylor was virtually the definition of smash-mouth football, plowing through his opposition with grit and Packers’ pride. From 1960 to 1964, the legendary Green Bay fullback was the first player in NFL history to topple 1,000 rushing yards in five straight seasons. In 1962, Taylor logged a league-high 1, 474 yards for the season, the same year the Packers won the NFL Championship, and Taylor was voted the MVP.

The Packers’ official website describes Jim Taylor’s performance in the 1962 NFL Championship Game.

“In a brutal defensive battle, played in chilling temperatures, raw winds and on a Yankee Stadium field not much softer than concrete, Taylor carried 31 times and gained 85 yards as the Packers outlasted the New York Giants, 16-7.”

After the game, New York Giants middle linebacker Sam Huff said that Taylor wasn’t human, as no human being could have taken the punishment that he received that day. That was a sentiment that would follow the legendary Packers’ fullback throughout his career, as he often played at a level that was otherworldly.