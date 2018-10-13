WWE News: WWE Moving Ahead With ‘Crown Jewel’ As Scheduled, Majority Of Roster Doesn’t Want To Go

One of the most controversial events in WWE history is moving forward, but the superstars aren't so sure they should.

On November 2, WWE is prepared to hold their Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia, which has some great matches on the card and includes a number of huge wrestling returns. Outside of the wrestling ring, though, it has become one of the most controversial events ever, due to allegations that individuals associated with the Saudi Arabian government are responsible for the murder of an American journalist. Despite that and the fears that some superstars have in the visit, WWE is moving ahead with the event.

With an ongoing investigation into the possibility that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible for the disappearance and murder of Jamal Khashoggi of the Washington Post, many are obviously concerned. It has brought about a lot of tension between Saudi Arabia and other countries, including the United States.

As this story has continued to unfold, many have wondered if WWE would cancel Crown Jewel or hold the event elsewhere. That idea began to heat up when U.S. Senators spoke out and suggested that WWE put their relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being.

According to Wrestling Inc., that isn’t going to happen at this time, as the WWE is moving ahead as scheduled with Crown Jewel. The company has said that they are “currently monitoring the situation,” but are still prepared to have the event in three weeks.

WWE

Along with U.S. Senators asking WWE to postpone Crown Jewel, a number of fans and media members have requested it as well. Even though WWE is moving ahead with the event, it appears as if those on the talent roster aren’t quite thrilled with it.

Wrestling Observer Line, by way of Cageside Seats, is reporting that the majority of the talent roster does not want to go to Saudi Arabia. The office of the WWE does want to go to Saudi Arabia and proceed with the event as scheduled, but the superstars are not looking forward to it.

Knox News spoke with Kane, real name Glen Jacobs, who is now the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee. He was asked about the event at which he is scheduled to team up with The Undertaker to take on the DX team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

When asked for his thoughts on the missing reporter, a representative remained rather neutral and tight-lipped.

“Mayor Jacobs won’t speculate on Mr. [Jamal] Khashoggi’s disappearance. However, he and his family are in the mayor’s thoughts and prayers.”

WWE’s relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia grew substantially better with the Greatest Royal Rumble earlier this year, seemingly setting the stage for future events. Crown Jewel has a lot of implications for future WWE storylines, but should it continue as planned? Even with the controversy regarding Jamal Khashoggi and concerns from the superstars, WWE is moving forward with the November event.