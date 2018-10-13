Scott Disick & Girlfriend Sofia Richie Spend Some Cash During Shopping Date

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie were spotted out on a day date on Friday afternoon. The couple looked happy and even smiled for the cameras as paparazzi snapped pictures of them.

According to an October 12 report by Daily Mail, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were seen shopping together on Friday. The couple was spotted at the Prada store in Beverly Hills to kick off their weekend, and it seems that they dropped some cash in the establishment as they emerged holding bags.

Sofia wore a long-sleeved, brown Fendi turtleneck and faded jeans. She carried a black leather Hermes Birkin handbag and completed the look with pointed toe, black heeled boots. She had her hair slicked back into a classic ponytail and donned a pair of dark sunglasses for the outing.

Meanwhile, Scott kept it very casual, wearing a pair of dark blue pants, a plain, black short-sleeved t-shirt, and blue sneakers. He also wore a watch on his wrist and a pair of sunglasses while carrying the couple’s shopping bags in his hand.

Richie and Disick did not show off any PDA during their outing, unlike the night before when they snuggled up together and held hands while leaving the Maddox gallery opening event in L.A.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were all smiles on Friday during their shopping trip, but they’ve recently been dealing with a bit of drama.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the famous couple recently had a pregnancy scare. Sources told Hollywood Life that the pair thought for a moment that Sofia may be carrying Scott’s child after a bout of sickness.

“Sofia was totally not feeling well the other day and thought she might have been pregnant. She was nauseous all morning and feeling like something was horribly off with her body. Scott, who has been through it before with Kourtney, immediately thought Sofia might be carrying his baby and was surprisingly happy and excited,” an insider said.

While Sofia Richie was said to be nervous about the pregnancy scare, Scott Disick was reportedly excited at the thought of having another child, as he already shares three kids with former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, and was a bit disappointed to find out that his girlfriend wasn’t pregnant.

“Sofia was more nervous, cautious and scared about what could be. She thought they had always been really careful when having sex. The upset tummy feelings passed after a day and Sofia soon learned she would not be a mom but instead probably ate something weird, which was a big relief for her but left Scott a little sad,” the source added.