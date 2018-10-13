Watch Netherlands Vs. Germany UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Survival in the UEFA Nations League is on the line for the Netherlands when they face rival Germany in a Saturday Group A1 showdown.

The Netherlands face their European rivals Germany — and the prospect of relegation from the inaugural UEFA Nations League — when the two continental powers square off in a Group A1 match, reports Sky Sports. Both Oranje and Die Mannschaft are striving to break into the win column in the tournament’s top-ranked Group A1, in a match that will live stream Saturday from Amsterdam.

To find out how to watch the live stream of the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Nations League Group A1 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 55,000-seat Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Saturday, October 13. In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:35 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:35 Eastern Daylight Time, 11:35 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, October 14.

After a stunning group stage exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, German Manager Joachim Loew and his team find themselves looking to rebuild their reputation, which reached a peak in 2014 when Germany won the country’s fourth World Cup. But a pair of losses, including a 2-1 defeat to South Korea, followed by a UEFA Nations League goalless draw with France have left Loew reeling, as AFP reported, with a loss to the Netherlands on Friday likely resulting in calls for Loew to step down.

As for the Netherlands, who have faced Germany 40 times since 1910, winning only 10 per 11v11, an opening Nations League loss to France has left them headed for relegation without a triumph over Loew’s men at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Watch a preview of the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Nations League match, courtesy of ESPN FC, in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Nations League match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports streaming service of the ESPN network. The ESPN+ live stream is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, though a seven-day free trial is available. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period, fans can watch the Oranje vs. Die Mannschaft match at no charge.

Another way to watch the Netherlands vs. Germany match is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now, or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Nations League match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Netherlands vs. German bout for free and without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. Similar to ESPN+, if the subscription is canceled before the seven days are up, fans can watch the Holland-Germany game streamed live at no charge.

In the Netherlands, Sky HD should offer a live stream, while in Germany, ZDF has rights to the game. Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain login credentials.

Once registration is complete, go to the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Amsterdam. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League Netherlands-Germany showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Netherlands vs. Germany UEFA Nations League match, see LiveSoccerTV.com.