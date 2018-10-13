Omarosa Says Jared Kushner ‘Has No Idea What’s Going On’ In Interview With Bill Maher

"He doesn't know how stupid he sounds when he's talking in those meetings," she said.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has seen a few things during her tenure at the White House, and she isn’t holding back. The former political aide to Donald Trump was a guest on Real Time with Bill Maher on Saturday, where she weighed in on the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. According to Business Insider, Manigault-Newman called him uninformed, despite believing himself to be the smartest person in the room.

“He’s that guy in the room who thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, who has absolutely no idea what’s going on,” she said.

Kushner plays many roles in the White House, including that of senior advisor to the president and head of the newly-created White House Office of American Innovation. He has been tasked with addressing America’s opioid crisis, brokering peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and deals with foreign countries, including the sale of $100 billion in arms to Saudi Arabia.

“He didn’t even know basic political jargon, and when you try to correct him, he gives you that posture like, are you a woman of color? And so the sad thing about Jared is that he doesn’t know how stupid he sounds when he’s talking in those meetings,” the former reality tv star said.

Jared Kushner is a real-estate investor who married Donald Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka. He worked on the Trump presidential campaign and was appointed as a senior adviser in January 2017. Manigault-Newman said that the couple was referred to as the White House Barbie and Ken by some staffers.

Nikki Haley, the outgoing United Nations Ambassador, told journalists that Kushner is a “hidden genius that no one understands.” Critics were fast to respond to Haley’s comments on Twitter.

Jared is such a hidden genius that it’s almost as if he’s not a genius at all. https://t.co/ePsEkR9HDQ — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 9, 2018

He has also been criticized for a lack of any real accomplishments during his tenure so far in the role.

During Manigault-Newman’s interview on Bill Maher’s show, she also offered her opinion on Trump’s relationship with his daughter Ivanka. According to Omarosa, Ivanka “just loved… being daddy’s little girl.”

“He would kiss her on the lips; he would rub her for a very long period of time. It was awkward,” she said.

Maher questioned Manigault-Newman about some of her own comments made during Trump’s campaign.

“Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump,” she said during an interview for a PBS documentary on the election. “It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, whoever disagreed, whoever challenged him—it is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

Manigault-Newman admitted that what she said was “stupid.”

The former presidential aide recently released a book detailing her time in the White House called Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.