Fleetwood Mac Fire Back At Lindsey Buckingham’s Lawsuit

The band disagrees with Buckingham's claims surrounding his firing from their current tour.

Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, and John McVie are clapping back after their fired former bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham, slapped them with a lawsuit.

The former Fleetwood Mac lead singer-guitarist filed a lawsuit against his ex-bandmates after they fired him from their already scheduled North American tour, according to Us Weekly. Buckingham, who claims he still wants and is able to perform with the band on tour, is suing Fleetwood, Nicks, and the McVies for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage. The rock legend says he would have been paid at least $12 million for his share of the tour proceeds on a nearly 60-date tour, per USA Today.

Buckingham claims he was blindsided in January when Fleetwood Mac announced they planned to tour without him.

In court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Buckingham stated that his manager Irving Azoff told him Fleetwood Mac had decided to “proceed with its upcoming and already organized 2018 to 2019 concert tour without him.” The 69-year-old rock star alleges that “not a single member of the band” called him after 43 years together, but that he was told, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again” and that she gave the band an ultimatum that either Lindsey had to go or she would.

Lindsey Buckingham sues Fleetwood Mac over his dismissal from the band https://t.co/19bWheWne4 pic.twitter.com/h2StsSRlZo — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 11, 2018

In the suit, Buckingham claims he even agreed to halt work on his solo project so he could tour with Fleetwood Mac.

But Fleetwood Mac rep Kristen Foster told USA Today the band disputes Buckingham’s claims.

“Fleetwood Mac strongly disputes the allegations presented in Mr. Buckingham’s complaint and looks forward to their day in court. The band has retained (attorney) Dan Petrocelli to handle the case.”

Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks. He wrote and sang lead vocals on two of the band’s biggest hits, “Go Your Own Way” and “Tusk,” before exiting the legendary rock group for nine years starting in 1987. Buckingham rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 1997 and was inducted with them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the following year.

Fleetwood Mac kicked off their North American tour on Oct 3. with former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer/guitarist Neil Finn replacing Buckingham on the road.

Lindsey Buckingham’s solo album, tentatively called Blue Light, will be released next year. He is currently playing solo tour dates.