Neighbors Say Teresa Klein, Who Called Cops On Black Boy In NYC Store, Is A Racist Who Terrorized The Building

A white woman who called the police on a black child has been accused of being a “racist” by her neighbors.

Teresa Klein, who’s been dubbed “Cornerstone Caroline” on social media, called the cops on a 9-year-old black boy who she claimed had groped her buttocks while exiting a New York City bodega on Wednesday. But according to the Daily Mail, Klein has now been forced to apologize after security footage from the store proved that the boy never even touched her.

Klein left the young child and his little sister in tears after picking up an intense fight with their mother, before calling 911 and claiming she “was just sexually assaulted by a child.” The whole incident was recorded and posted on social media, and the video has since gone viral and caused major outrage among internet users. During her call, Klein can also be heard revealing her home address and her personal phone number.

“Yeah I know, white lady calls the cops on black lady,” she can also be heard telling 911 dispatchers.

Then surveillance footage from inside the Sahra Deli Market in Brooklyn emerged, discrediting her version of the story. In the video, Klein is seen bent over the counter, as the family-of-three walks behind her. As the bag the young boy was holding seemed to come in contact with her butt, Klein immediately looked up and got the attention of his mother, before starting to shout at her out the door.

This white woman needs to be arrested for impersonating an officer, making false claims on a 911 call, and harassing a minor. #cornerstonecaroline https://t.co/lqLyDzmlYf — Rebecca Jackson-Artis (@rebeccajackart) October 12, 2018

When Klein exits the store and stars the explosive argument recorded by a witness on their phone, the children’s mother is seen comforting the crying youngsters as Klein picks up her phone to call the cops. The incident attracted the attention of several bystanders, who told her to “go home.”

When approached by a New York Post journalist outside her apartment this Friday, Klein said she owed no apology to the boy’s mother.

“I would like to apologize to her daughter and her son but not to her. She could have walked away, but she didn’t. I’m also a Buddhist, [but] I let my temper show,” she claimed. Klein also added that she has been called a racist before, but she denied such claims.

However, her neighbors have now come forward to reveal that Klein’s behavior on Wednesday is anything but out of character. The Post‘s reporter said neighbors were heckling her on Friday, shouting “Shame on you, Caroline!” and “You’re racist!” and one person who lives in her apartment said she has been “terrorizing the building.”

“People moved out of the building because of her. She’s terrorizing the building,” 52-year-old Hazel Freeman, who lives above her, said.

“She would call me up and tell me my son is smoking weed in the hallway. He’s married and he lives in Canarsie,” Freeman added.

Although the police did show up to the scene after Klein’s phone call, no report was filed as everyone had already left.