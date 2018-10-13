Ashley Graham Slammed For Showing Off Apparent Weight Loss In New Photo

“Isn’t she proud of her plus size anymore?” one fan asked after seeing Ashley's Instagram photo.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is being called out by fans for seemingly showing off her weight loss in a new photo posted to her Instagram account. Per a new report from Hollywood Life, the star – who’s been very vocal about body confidence and feeling good no matter what her size in the past – was slammed by some of her followers in the comments section of a snap she recently shared on her account as she spoke on a fashion panel.

The posed picture featured Ashley wearing a very colorful long sleeve dress as she posed with her hand on her head. The star appeared to be showing off a slimmer waist in the dress, which was made up of a pink bodice with yellow sleeves and a green skirt.

“Loved talking at the #ForcesOfFashion panel with @voguemagazine,” Graham captioned the upload alongside a yellow heart emoji. “Dress @prabalgurung.”

But while the Sports Illustrated model was putting on a very colorful display for her millions of followers as she spent some time in New York City, it turns out that fans were more focused on her apparent weight loss than her bright dress.

Hollywood Life reports that the comments section was flooded with remarks from fans, many of whom actually put Ashley on blast for seemingly dropping a few pounds.

“So she finally decided to join the main stream and wanna become thin,” one fan wrote of the stunning star in the comments section according to the outlet. “Isn’t she proud of her plus size anymore?”

Another then claimed that Ashley “isn’t plus size anymore in this picture she looks super skinny only like a curvy girl, but not a plus size.”

Others commented on Graham’s seemingly slimmed down figure on her Instagram page this week, but instead suggested that her trim body was likely due to the dress and not a recent dramatic weight loss.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

“You look amazing and that dress is soooo flattering you look SO SKINNY!!!” one fan said.

Another then commented on the photo, “You look great girl! With less curves, with more curves-who cares as long as you love the skin you are in.”

Graham – who the Inquisitr reported recently showed off her curves in a black bikini during a fun European vacation with her husband – hasn’t publicly confirmed whether or not she’s actually lost weight as many fans have speculated, though she has been very open about being a proud plus-size model on numerous occasions in the past.

Just last year, the star encouraged other women to be confident embrace their bodies in a photo she posted to Instagram which showed off her cellulite.

Uploading a very candid picture of herself on the beach while sporting a leopard print bikini, Ashley told fans, “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in.”

“And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein,” Graham then added.